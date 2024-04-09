LEZ survey: New poll reveals overwhelming opposition for low emission measures in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

LEZ survey: New poll reveals overwhelming opposition for low emission measures in Aberdeen

More than 88% of respondents said they will be less likely to visit the city centre when the zone launches this summer.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen LEZ road marking.
The LEZ goes live on June 1. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

90% of people in Aberdeen are opposed to the low emission zone (LEZ) that will be introduced in June, a survey has revealed.

The LEZ, which will ban high-polluting vehicles from coming into certain areas of the city centre, has already been rolled out in Glasgow.

Dundee and Edinburgh will also be introducing the controversial Scottish Government scheme which advocates say will help the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Vehicles that do not meet the standards will be barred from entering certain streets, including Union Street, with fines handed to those who breach the rules.

Aberdeen LEZ signs being installed.
LEZ signs have now been installed in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Respondents fear for city centre future

More than 2,700 people have taken part in the survey – which opened on Sunday and closes tomorrow – so far.

Local campaigner David Laing, who organised the poll, said he wanted to “understand levels of support/opposition for the new LEZ in the city.”

As of 12am this morning, 90.1% of respondents said they are against it, with 88.9% saying they will be less likely to visit the city centre due to the LEZ.

92.7% of those who took part in the survey also think it will have a negative impact on Aberdeen, with only 9.5% saying there is sufficient signage or information about the new measures.

Aberdeen LEZ road sign.
An LEZ sign next to the city’s Holburn Street.

‘The last thing Aberdeen needs is more restrictions’

Mr Laing said: “The survey shows Aberdonians’ clear objection to the new LEZ and is another blow to the out of touch council administration. After the whole bus gate saga, the last thing Aberdeen needs is more restrictions and reasons for people not to visit the city centre.

“At a time where household budgets are tight, forcing families to fork out for new vehicles is beyond ridiculous. The LEZ risks hurting not helping the environment, forcing longer journeys and increasing congestion.

“It’s time the council’s leaders listen to the overwhelming majority opposed to the LEZ and take action to stop the scheme before it comes into force next month.

“The LEZ is proving to be another recipe for disaster for the council administration. After almost two chaotic years in power, it’s about time the council leaders start
to listen, as the future of our city is at stake.”

Councillor Duncan Massey standing.
Conservative councillor Duncan Massey is opposed to the LEZ. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Responding to the results, Conservative councillor Duncan Massey – a prominent critic of the council’s transport policies – said: “This is another important survey, highlighting that the Aberdeen public do not support the numerous damaging anti-motorist policies coming from the council.

“Unfortunately, the council continues to ignore public opinion, even from their own
consultations.

“They continue to push disproportionate policies that make life difficult for motorists, cost a lot of money whilst having a very minor impact on the stated aim of increasing
cycling.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill has been approached for comment.

Do you agree with the results of the unofficial survey? Let us know in our comment section below.

