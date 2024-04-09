LEZ survey: New poll reveals overwhelming opposition for low emission measures in Aberdeen

90% of people in Aberdeen are opposed to the low emission zone (LEZ) that will be introduced in June, a survey has revealed.

The LEZ, which will ban high-polluting vehicles from coming into certain areas of the city centre, has already been rolled out in Glasgow.

Dundee and Edinburgh will also be introducing the controversial Scottish Government scheme which advocates say will help the environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Vehicles that do not meet the standards will be barred from entering certain streets, including Union Street, with fines handed to those who breach the rules.

Respondents fear for city centre future

More than 2,700 people have taken part in the survey – which opened on Sunday and closes tomorrow – so far.

Local campaigner David Laing, who organised the poll, said he wanted to “understand levels of support/opposition for the new LEZ in the city.”

As of 12am this morning, 90.1% of respondents said they are against it, with 88.9% saying they will be less likely to visit the city centre due to the LEZ.

92.7% of those who took part in the survey also think it will have a negative impact on Aberdeen, with only 9.5% saying there is sufficient signage or information about the new measures.

‘The last thing Aberdeen needs is more restrictions’

Mr Laing said: “The survey shows Aberdonians’ clear objection to the new LEZ and is another blow to the out of touch council administration. After the whole bus gate saga, the last thing Aberdeen needs is more restrictions and reasons for people not to visit the city centre.

“At a time where household budgets are tight, forcing families to fork out for new vehicles is beyond ridiculous. The LEZ risks hurting not helping the environment, forcing longer journeys and increasing congestion.

“It’s time the council’s leaders listen to the overwhelming majority opposed to the LEZ and take action to stop the scheme before it comes into force next month.

“The LEZ is proving to be another recipe for disaster for the council administration. After almost two chaotic years in power, it’s about time the council leaders start

to listen, as the future of our city is at stake.”

Responding to the results, Conservative councillor Duncan Massey – a prominent critic of the council’s transport policies – said: “This is another important survey, highlighting that the Aberdeen public do not support the numerous damaging anti-motorist policies coming from the council.

“Unfortunately, the council continues to ignore public opinion, even from their own

consultations.

“They continue to push disproportionate policies that make life difficult for motorists, cost a lot of money whilst having a very minor impact on the stated aim of increasing

cycling.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill has been approached for comment.

Do you agree with the results of the unofficial survey? Let us know in our comment section below.