Hunt for man ‘resembling Grand Theft Auto character’ who flashed at child in Dyce Asda

A mum says her young son was left horrified after a man ‘resembling a video game character’ exposed himself at a supermarket in Dyce.

The alleged incident occurred yesterday – Wednesday, April 10 – inside the male toilets of the Asda superstore on Riverview Drive.

According to a social media post, the young boy said he was washing his hands when a man came and stood beside him at the sinks and began to touch himself.

The boy claimed the man then tried to convince him to enter a cubicle, but the boy said he ran out of the bathroom and to the customer service desk for help.

This afternoon, police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Wednesday, April 10, we received a report of a man exposing himself within Dyce shopping centre, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

Boy describes suspect as looking like Lester from Grand Theft Auto V

According to a description given by the boy, the man resembled a character from Grand Theft Auto V called Lester Crest, a hacker.

He said the suspect in question had hair, was carrying a walking stick/crutch similar to the game character and was also carrying a black and white leopard print thermal cup at the time.

Asda has been contacted for comment.