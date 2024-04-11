Youths ‘throw fireworks at cars’ in Westhill in latest surge of anti-social behaviour

Residents in Westhill claim youths have been throwing fireworks at cars and shouting racial slurs in the latest surge of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Earlier this week, youngsters were spotted throwing and placing explosives under cars and vans parked on Hays Way.

Staff at the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West Hotel also had to call the police after youths ran inside and ‘shouted racial slurs’ at guests.

Meanwhile, another resident reported on social media seeing kids climb on top of Westhill shopping centre and playing with trolleys in the carpark amongst moving vehicles.

The incidents come just a couple of weeks after staff at Duncano’s restaurant were forced to lock themselves and their customers inside after being targeted by a young masked gang.

Concerned locals have been reporting a surge in anti-social behaviour in the Westhill area in recent weeks, prompting calls for urgent action.

Police say that officers from the Garioch Community Policing Team have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance and deter criminal behaviour.

PC Emily Campbell said: “I would like to reassure members of the Westhill community that we remain firm in our zero-tolerance approach to antisocial behaviour.

“Feedback from local businesses has been positive and we continue to work closely with them to effectively combat this type of behaviour.”

Westhill hotel has been targeted by youths

Staff at the nearby Holiday Inn Aberdeen West Hotel said they have experienced issues at the hands of local youths and been forced to call police.

A hotel worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “We’ve had children running in and out of the hotel. They were shouting racial slurs at groups that we had in.

“There has been an increase in youths kicking around Westhill just causing trouble for the fun of it.”

A resident who saw youths climb on top of Westhill shopping centre, and claimed they shouted offensive comments to “innocent bystanders”, has said enough is enough.

“Something seriously needs to be done to crack down on the anti-social behaviour in this town because it is appalling,” they said in a post online.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said Westhill is not a place associated with anti-social behaviour – and that serious action needs to be taken.

He said: “Westhill is not normally a place associated with antisocial behaviour, but talking to residents, there is growing evidence that there is an underlying problem and has been for some time.

“The incidents of the last month or so have been too severe to pass over.

“I really think Police Scotland has an opportunity to make a short but focused intervention which will make an immediate difference.

“Recent patrols are welcome — but undesirable elements need to be left in no doubt this is no place for trouble.

“The people here are trying to get on with quiet, family lives.”

Anyone who has witnessed acts of anti-social behaviour is being asked to contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.