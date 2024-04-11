Youths ‘throw fireworks at cars’ in Westhill in latest surge of anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Youths ‘throw fireworks at cars’ in Westhill in latest surge of anti-social behaviour

Locals report that youngsters have also been climbing on the shopping centre roof and shouting racial slurs.

By Michelle Henderson
Police say they have stepped up patrols in Westhill to clamp down on youth anti-social behaviour
Residents in Westhill claim youths have been throwing fireworks at cars and shouting racial slurs in the latest surge of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Earlier this week, youngsters were spotted throwing and placing explosives under cars and vans parked on Hays Way.

Staff at the Holiday Inn Aberdeen West Hotel also had to call the police after youths ran inside and ‘shouted racial slurs’ at guests.

Meanwhile, another resident reported on social media seeing kids climb on top of Westhill shopping centre and playing with trolleys in the carpark amongst moving vehicles.

The incidents come just a couple of weeks after staff at Duncano’s restaurant were forced to lock themselves and their customers inside after being targeted by a young masked gang.

Concerned locals have been reporting a surge in anti-social behaviour in the Westhill area in recent weeks, prompting calls for urgent action.

Police say that officers from the Garioch Community Policing Team have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance and deter criminal behaviour.

A police officer dressed in black with a yellow police vest.
Police say they have stepped up patrols in Westhill following a rise in anti-social behaviour. Image: Police Scotland.

PC Emily Campbell said: “I would like to reassure members of the Westhill community that we remain firm in our zero-tolerance approach to antisocial behaviour.

“Feedback from local businesses has been positive and we continue to work closely with them to effectively combat this type of behaviour.”

Westhill hotel has been targeted by youths

Staff at the nearby Holiday Inn Aberdeen West Hotel said they have experienced issues at the hands of local youths and been forced to call police.

A hotel worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “We’ve had children running in and out of the hotel. They were shouting racial slurs at groups that we had in.

“There has been an increase in youths kicking around Westhill just causing trouble for the fun of it.”

A resident who saw youths climb on top of Westhill shopping centre, and claimed they shouted offensive comments to “innocent bystanders”, has said enough is enough.

“Something seriously needs to be done to crack down on the anti-social behaviour in this town because it is appalling,” they said in a post online.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said Westhill is not a place associated with anti-social behaviour – and that serious action needs to be taken.

MP Andrew Bowie, pictured outside Duncano's in Westhill.
MP Andrew Bowie, pictured outside Duncano’s, says focused intervention by police will help address the problem. Image: Richard Watt PR.

He said: “Westhill is not normally a place associated with antisocial behaviour, but talking to residents, there is growing evidence that there is an underlying problem and has been for some time.

“The incidents of the last month or so have been too severe to pass over.

“I really think Police Scotland has an opportunity to make a short but focused intervention which will make an immediate difference.

“Recent patrols are welcome — but undesirable elements need to be left in no doubt this is no place for trouble.

“The people here are trying to get on with quiet, family lives.”

Anyone who has witnessed acts of anti-social behaviour is being asked to contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

