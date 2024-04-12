Ford Fiesta stolen from Inverbervie using keyless theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford Fiesta stolen from Inverbervie using keyless theft

Criminals are using a device to amplify a key's signal, allowing them to unlock the car.

By Bailey Moreton
The Ford Fiesta was stolen at Victoria Apartments on Thursday. Image: Google Street View
The Ford Fiesta was stolen at Victoria Apartments on Thursday. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting a criminal who stole a car in Inverbervie using keyless theft.

The white Ford Fiesta was taken outside Victoria Apartments at Townhead in Inverbervie.

The theft happened at around 1.40am on Thursday.

It comes after a recent spike in the number of the popular hatchbacks being stolen.

Fiesta thefts in Aberdeen

Two Ford Fiestas were stolen in two days in Aberdeen earlier this month. Another was damaged in a similar incident on April 1, with the door handle being forced off.

Ford Fiesta ST door handle pulled off.
The door handle was put off this model during the attempted theft. Image: Fubar News.

The recent rise is not limited to Aberdeen. There have been reports of a number of incidents happening further afield in the northeast.

A warning was issued last month to drivers in Tayside after 17 Ford Fiestas were stolen in just three weeks.

The ‘Keyless Theft’ or ‘Relay Theft’ method sees criminals using hand-held technology to search for parked cars that use keyless entry.

If the car key is close enough, the criminals can amplify the signal. They can then send it to a transmitter which mimics the key and opens the car allowing it to be driven off.

Take extra precautions to stop your Ford Fiesta from being stolen: police

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “Fords are often the target of thieves using this method and the number of incidents are increasing.

“We urge all vehicle owners to be aware and take extra precautions to combat this type of criminal activity including not keeping keys or fobs near doors or windows and buying a signal blocking pouch that can block the transmission of the signal from the key.”

Ford Fiesta ST damaged door handle.
The door handle was pulled off this Fiesta. Image: Fubar News.

The attempted theft of Aberdeen car on April may have been prevented by such a security device.

Called an immobiliser, the electronic device is fitted to the vehicle. This prevents the engine from being started unless the correct key is used, meaning it cannot be “hotwired”.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay added steering locks can also be an effective tool in stopping vehicle theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0600 of Thursday April 11.

More information about preventing ‘keyless theft’ can be found online.

Thieves steal two Ford Fiesta STs in Aberdeen

