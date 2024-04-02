Thieves steal two Ford Fiesta STs in Aberdeen

Two Ford Fiesta STs were stolen and another was broken into in a spate of targeted attacks in Aberdeen on Sunday and Monday.

A blue Ford Fiesta ST – number plate: SR55 FOR – owned by Steph Forrest was taken from the Hazlehead area of the city.

The car was stolen at some point between 10.30pm on Sunday and 1pm yesterday afternoon outside of the owner’s home.

A white model of the “hot-hatch” – vehicle registration: DX15 0RJ – was also stolen from Summerhill Crescent.

It was taken some time between 3pm on Sunday and 12.45 on Monday and has a “Ford Performance” sticker on top of the front windscreen.

As well as these thefts, there was an attempted theft of the same type of Ford Fiesta ST – a high-performance vehicle of the iconic hatchback – on Lewis Road in Sheddocksley.

It is thought it was targeted between 2am and 9am yesterday morning.

It is believed that the theft was prevented due to it being fitted with an immobiliser.

This electronic security device, which is fitted to the vehicle, prevents the engine from being started unless the correct key is used, and therefore prevents it from being “hotwired”.

The vehicle’s door handle was forced off.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that “inquiries are ongoing” with regards to the latter two incidents.

Ford Fiesta discontinued

At one point one of the UK’s most popular selling cars, over 133,000 Ford Fiesta‘s were sold in 2015.

This number slumped to under 50,000 in 2020.

The Fiesta was Britain’s most popular new car each year from 2009 to 2020.

It became the country’s best selling of all-time in July 2014.

In October 2022, Ford announced that they were discontinuing the model.