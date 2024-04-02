Thieves steal two Ford Fiesta STs in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thieves steal two Ford Fiesta STs in Aberdeen

A third car was targeted - with owners sharing photos of the door handle torn off.

By Chris Cromar
Ford Fiesta ST.
This Ford Fiesta ST was one of two stolen from Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News.

Two Ford Fiesta STs were stolen and another was broken into in a spate of targeted attacks in Aberdeen on Sunday and Monday.

A blue Ford Fiesta ST – number plate: SR55 FOR – owned by Steph Forrest was taken from the Hazlehead area of the city.

The car was stolen at some point between 10.30pm on Sunday and 1pm yesterday afternoon outside of the owner’s home.

Ford Fiesta ST.
This model was taken from Summerhill. Image: Fubar News.

A white model of the “hot-hatch” – vehicle registration: DX15 0RJ – was also stolen from Summerhill Crescent.

It was taken some time between 3pm on Sunday and 12.45 on Monday and has a “Ford Performance” sticker on top of the front windscreen.

Ford Fiesta ST door handle pulled off.
The door handle was pulled off. Image: Fubar News.

As well as these thefts, there was an attempted theft of the same type of Ford Fiesta ST – a high-performance vehicle of the iconic hatchback – on Lewis Road in Sheddocksley.

It is thought it was targeted between 2am and 9am yesterday morning.

It is believed that the theft was prevented due to it being fitted with an immobiliser.

This electronic security device, which is fitted to the vehicle, prevents the engine from being started unless the correct key is used, and therefore prevents it from being “hotwired”.

Ford Fiesta ST damaged door handle.
An immobiliser prevented the theft. Image: Fubar News.

The vehicle’s door handle was forced off.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that “inquiries are ongoing” with regards to the latter two incidents.

Ford Fiesta discontinued

At one point one of the UK’s most popular selling cars, over 133,000 Ford Fiesta‘s were sold in 2015.

This number slumped to under 50,000 in 2020.

The Fiesta was Britain’s most popular new car each year from 2009 to 2020.

It became the country’s best selling of all-time in July 2014.

In October 2022, Ford announced that they were discontinuing the model.

