Leaked RGU email rules out paying for Garthdee parking as CPZ is ‘competing with other options’

Robert Gordon University (RGU) higher-ups have told staff at risk of losing their jobs that paying to control parking at Garthdee is not a spending priority.

A leaked email seen by the Press and Journal attempts to quell concerns at the crisis-hit campus.

It comes as hundreds of staff face losing their jobs as bosses launch an £18 million savings drive.

Amid the financial strife, RGU bosses have provoked fury in surrounding Garthdee by pulling out of a deal with the council to cover the cost of a controlled parking zone.

And the leaked email has dashed the hopes of campaigners ahead of the latest round of crunch talks this week.

What does the leaked RGU email say about parking costs?

The message, sent by Nick Fyfe, who is vice-principal for research and community engagement refers to “recent media attention” surrounding the controversial move.

As the uni severs ties, residents could face paying for permits to park outside their homes or face a free-for-all if the zone is instead scrapped.

RGU currently pays the council to enforce rules on the surrounding streets.

Mr Fyfe explains to the workforce why the university is backing out of the deal – and suggests hard-pressed management won’t be swayed.

The email states: “Given our current financial position and the challenging yet necessary actions we are having to take to maintain the long-term financial sustainability of the university, we are not in a position to continue a voluntary contribution to meet the costs of managing the administration of the CPZ.

“It is competing with many other savings options.”

‘But we look forward to working with community’

Mr Fyfe explains that RGU has been in talks with Garthdee Community Council (GCC) and Aberdeen City Council and “look forward to continuing to work with the local community”.

The Indeed.com website shows that the roughly £40,000 annual cost of the zone is almost equivalent to the average salary of a lecturer at RGU.

But RGU would not be drawn on the specific “savings options” being prized over continuing the Garthdee parking deal.

Leaked parking email from RGU branded ‘deeply disappointing’

Community leaders have stressed that they “completely oppose the university’s decision in the strongest possible terms”.

The community council blasted the email sent to staff as “deeply disappointing”, as they had been hoping to negotiate a change of heart.

Do you think RGU is in the right to prioritise other areas of spending? Let us know in our comments section below

They said: “At every stage of the process, GCC has sought to engage with RGU in good faith whilst defending the best interests of the community.”

A spokesman for the university explained that more talks are set to take place this week.

This will “allow all parties to set out their concerns and explore all options for collectively moving forward”.

Read more about the situation here: