Still looking for a flight to Germany and tickets for the Euros? This might be your last chance

Calling all Highland members of the Tartan Army – there’s still time to get your hands on tickets for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener in Germany.

In fact, briefs for all three of Scotland’s European Championship group games are still up for grabs.

The Scots begin their campaign against Germany in Munich on June 14.

And a Highland travel agency said today that it still has capacity to take fans there.

Spirit Journeys has chartered a flight from Inverness to Munich on June 13, just in time for kick-off.

Demand for flights and briefs for the Allianz Arena clash are extremely high – so you’d better move quickly.

From Inverness to the Euros

The agency is offering an 11-day package that includes flights, hotel accommodation and tickets for Scotland’s three matches at the Euros.

It concludes with a flight home to Inverness from Stuttgart the day after Scotland’s final group stage game.

Of course, Scotland’s campaign might last a little longer than that if we manage to squeak out of the group stage.

But it’s probably best not to tempt fate.

Spirit Journeys owner Julia MacLeay said: “There has been incredible demand on flights to Germany since Scotland qualified in October 2023 and even more pressure on hotels and accommodation providers in the host cities long before that.

“Therefore, while we do have a number of spaces still available across our package options, we expect these will book up quickly.”

The flight offers a more convenient route for Highland fans of the Scottish national team.

The nearest usual destination from Inverness is Amsterdam, which would leave fans facing a long journey at either end.

How can I get on this Euros flight?

The offer has been made possible with the support of local businessman and Inverness Bid director Don Lawson.

Mr Lawson, who owns Johnny Foxes and is a huge Scotland fan, said: “After making it to the group stages of Euro 2020 after 24 years, we were reluctant to believe that this opportunity would come around again so soon.

“As it is, flights from Scotland to Germany are few and far between with many now sold out or near to it.

“This is a rare opportunity and a great experience for Scottish football fans across the Highlands and beyond.”

Scotland qualified for the Euros after a stellar qualifying campaign that included impressive wins against Spain and Norway.

After kicking off the tournament with their clash against Germany, Scotland will then face Switzerland in Cologne on June 19.

Steve Clarke’s team will finish their group A campaign against Hungary in Stuttgart on June 23.

To book your place on the trip, visit Spirit Journeys’ website.