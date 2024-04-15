Still looking for a flight to Germany and tickets for the Euros? This might be your last chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Still looking for a flight to Germany and tickets for the Euros? This might be your last chance

A special flight to Munich from Inverness has been chartered by a Highland travel agency.

By Stuart Findlay
Julia MacLeay, owner of Spirit Journeys, and Don Lawson, Inverness Bid director, are ready to wave off the Euros-bound charter flight from Inverness Airport.
Julia MacLeay, owner of Spirit Journeys, and Don Lawson, Inverness Bid director, are ready to wave off the Euros-bound charter flight from Inverness Airport.

Calling all Highland members of the Tartan Army – there’s still time to get your hands on tickets for Scotland’s Euro 2024 opener in Germany.

In fact, briefs for all three of Scotland’s European Championship group games are still up for grabs.

The Scots begin their campaign against Germany in Munich on June 14.

And a Highland travel agency said today that it still has capacity to take fans there.

Spirit Journeys has chartered a flight from Inverness to Munich on June 13, just in time for kick-off.

Demand for flights and briefs for the Allianz Arena clash are extremely high – so you’d better move quickly.

From Inverness to the Euros

The agency is offering an 11-day package that includes flights, hotel accommodation and tickets for Scotland’s three matches at the Euros.

It concludes with a flight home to Inverness from Stuttgart the day after Scotland’s final group stage game.

Of course, Scotland’s campaign might last a little longer than that if we manage to squeak out of the group stage.

But it’s probably best not to tempt fate.

Discussions have started to transform Inverness’ Falcon Square into a EURO 24 fanbase.

Spirit Journeys owner Julia MacLeay said: “There has been incredible demand on flights to Germany since Scotland qualified in October 2023 and even more pressure on hotels and accommodation providers in the host cities long before that.

“Therefore, while we do have a number of spaces still available across our package options, we expect these will book up quickly.”

The flight offers a more convenient route for Highland fans of the Scottish national team.

The nearest usual destination from Inverness is Amsterdam, which would leave fans facing a long journey at either end.

How can I get on this Euros flight?

The offer has been made possible with the support of local businessman and Inverness Bid director Don Lawson.

Mr Lawson, who owns Johnny Foxes and is a huge Scotland fan, said: “After making it to the group stages of Euro 2020 after 24 years, we were reluctant to believe that this opportunity would come around again so soon.

“As it is, flights from Scotland to Germany are few and far between with many now sold out or near to it.

Scotland players celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Scotland will be hoping for moments like this at Euro 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“This is a rare opportunity and a great experience for Scottish football fans across the Highlands and beyond.”

Scotland qualified for the Euros after a stellar qualifying campaign that included impressive wins against Spain and Norway.

After kicking off the tournament with their clash against Germany, Scotland will then face Switzerland in Cologne on June 19.

Steve Clarke’s team will finish their group A campaign against Hungary in Stuttgart on June 23.

To book your place on the trip, visit Spirit Journeys’ website.

More from Inverness

FlixBus is soon set to run to Inverness, Aviemore and Pitlochry. Image: FlixBus
£2 tickets on sale as FlixBus launches in the Highlands
Samantha Slaven
Inverness Saturday Night Takeaway winner, 12, shares Olympic basketball dream
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist DJ and a killer drink-driver
inverness girl's family on Saturday Night Takeaway
Inverness schoolgirl and friends win holiday on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look
More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?
Inverness sheriff court and Stephanie Lewicki, who had cocaine and heroin
Inverness woman who feared being murdered given chance to turn life around
Andrew Newton represented himself at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh. Image YouTube / Matt Donnelly
University Challenge contestant's conviction for sending indecent messages to children quashed
Apprentice Boys of Derry marching through Inverness, as petition launched to halt the march.
Petition launched to block Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade through Inverness
Top influencers: Katie Urquhart, The Stoltman Brothers and Niamh Mackinnon.
11 of the biggest social media influencers in the Highlands and Islands
Inverness' new councillor Duncan McDonald.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness South councillor promises 'openness and honesty' after securing by-election win

Conversation