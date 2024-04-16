Aberdeen Co-op closed following overnight raid

A shop in Aberdeen has been taped off by police following a break-in overnight.

The Co-op located in Stoneywood is currently closed as officers investigate.

The incident took place shortly after 4am and police have been at the scene all morning.

There are no reports of injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.20am on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 officers were called to reports of a break in and theft at a premises on Stoneywood Road, Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

