Staff evacuated after blaze breaks out at Torry fishmonger

Fire crews have responded to a fire at a fishmonger in Torry this morning.

The fire was reported just after 2pm on Tuesday, April 16, with crews dispatched to the scene.

Three appliances were sent by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to a commercial premises on Sinclair Road.

Emergency services respond

According to a spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service, two ambulances and three special operations response teams were also sent to the scene, however, no one required treatment.

Police confirmed staff had been safely evacuated.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.25am on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024, police were called to a report of a fire at a commercial premises in Sinclair Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and staff were safely evacuated.”