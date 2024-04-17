‘I never thought I was good enough – now I’m in the running to be crowned Miss Great Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I never thought I was good enough – now I’m in the running to be crowned Miss Great Britain’

Meet the Aberdeen woman who says all her "dreams are coming true".

By Shanay Taylor
Nicola Prescott selected as a finalist for Miss GB Edinburgh. Image: Nicola Prescott.
Nicola Prescott selected as a finalist for Miss GB Edinburgh. Image: Nicola Prescott.

Becoming a model was always Nicola Prescott’s dream.

But the 32-year-old set her ambition aside after being told more than once she would never make it in the industry because of her height.

However with a bit of work to transform her self-doubt into self-love, Nicola – from Aberdeen – is now in the running to be being crowned the next Miss Great Britain.

The aspiring model has told The P&J how “excited” she is to enter this next chapter in her life – and that “all her dreams are coming true”.

Aberdeen woman in the running to become Miss Great Britain

Nicola currently works as a document controller in the renewable energy industry, but has always dipped her toes into the beauty world doing hair extensions and make up on the side.

She is originally from Edinburgh but moved to the Granite City more than 20 years ago.

Living in Aberdeen for most of her life, she said that opportunities to model have been few and far between.

In addition, she was repeatedly told she was not the right height (she is 5ft 5 tall) which  discouraged her from pursuing a career in the fashion industry.

She will compete in the first heat of the Miss GB competition in July. Image: Nicola Prescott.

She said: “I was always quite a quiet and shy child.

“When I hit my teenage years I always wanted to get into modelling, but being in Aberdeen made it difficult.

“I never had much self confidence when I was younger and I couldn’t really take compliments, but I’ve worked on that a lot.”

‘I applied thinking I’d get nowhere’

Nicola has since managed to transform her self-doubt into self-love and has redefined what it means to be confident.

When the opportunity to enter the Miss GB competition arose she decided to go for it, and has been selected as a finalist for Ms GB Edinburgh – the regional heats for the wider UK competition.

She has built her confidence through going to the gym. Image: Nicola Prescott.

She decided to send in her application when a friend from work encouraged her to pursue her modelling career again.

Nicola said she never imagined she would become a finalist, and that she probably wouldn’t have applied a few years ago.

She added: “I gave up and when this opportunity came I just decided to go for it. It’s like a dream come true now.

“I’m nervous but excited as I don’t want to be the girl that falls on stage.

“But what’s the worst they can do, tell me I’m not tall enough?”

The competition ‘is for everyone’

There are two age categories within this stage of the competition – Miss GB Edinburgh which is for applicants between 18 and 30-years-old, or Ms GB Edinburgh for those between 31 and 44.

There will be two winners, one for the Miss category and one for Ms category.

Each winner will then go on to compete for the Miss Great Britain title at the final in October.

Nicola hopes to pursue a career in modelling. Image: Nicola Prescott.

Organisers describe it as an “event for all, celebrating all body shapes and sizes”.

It is also run as a fundraising event with all profits being donated to local charities.

Nicola is raising money for Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish.

The Miss/Ms GB Edinburgh final takes place at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh on July 6.

 

