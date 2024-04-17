‘I never thought I was good enough – now I’m in the running to be crowned Miss Great Britain’

Becoming a model was always Nicola Prescott’s dream.

But the 32-year-old set her ambition aside after being told more than once she would never make it in the industry because of her height.

However with a bit of work to transform her self-doubt into self-love, Nicola – from Aberdeen – is now in the running to be being crowned the next Miss Great Britain.

The aspiring model has told The P&J how “excited” she is to enter this next chapter in her life – and that “all her dreams are coming true”.

Aberdeen woman in the running to become Miss Great Britain

Nicola currently works as a document controller in the renewable energy industry, but has always dipped her toes into the beauty world doing hair extensions and make up on the side.

She is originally from Edinburgh but moved to the Granite City more than 20 years ago.

Living in Aberdeen for most of her life, she said that opportunities to model have been few and far between.

In addition, she was repeatedly told she was not the right height (she is 5ft 5 tall) which discouraged her from pursuing a career in the fashion industry.

She said: “I was always quite a quiet and shy child.

“When I hit my teenage years I always wanted to get into modelling, but being in Aberdeen made it difficult.

“I never had much self confidence when I was younger and I couldn’t really take compliments, but I’ve worked on that a lot.”

‘I applied thinking I’d get nowhere’

Nicola has since managed to transform her self-doubt into self-love and has redefined what it means to be confident.

When the opportunity to enter the Miss GB competition arose she decided to go for it, and has been selected as a finalist for Ms GB Edinburgh – the regional heats for the wider UK competition.

She decided to send in her application when a friend from work encouraged her to pursue her modelling career again.

Nicola said she never imagined she would become a finalist, and that she probably wouldn’t have applied a few years ago.

She added: “I gave up and when this opportunity came I just decided to go for it. It’s like a dream come true now.

“I’m nervous but excited as I don’t want to be the girl that falls on stage.

“But what’s the worst they can do, tell me I’m not tall enough?”

The competition ‘is for everyone’

There are two age categories within this stage of the competition – Miss GB Edinburgh which is for applicants between 18 and 30-years-old, or Ms GB Edinburgh for those between 31 and 44.

There will be two winners, one for the Miss category and one for Ms category.

Each winner will then go on to compete for the Miss Great Britain title at the final in October.

Organisers describe it as an “event for all, celebrating all body shapes and sizes”.

It is also run as a fundraising event with all profits being donated to local charities.

Nicola is raising money for Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish.

The Miss/Ms GB Edinburgh final takes place at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh on July 6.