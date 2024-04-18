FBI-trained former detective to lead fight against fraud and cyber crime in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

FBI-trained former detective to lead fight against fraud and cyber crime in Aberdeen

He will be based in the city's Schoolhill.

By Chris Cromar
Alex Dowall.
Alex Dowall is Cyber and Fraud Centre - Scotland's new head of fraud and cyber. Image: Cyber and Fraud Centre - Scotland.

A former detective who was trained by the FBI will be at the helm of a cyber and fraud crime organisation that is setting up in Aberdeen.

Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, which is classed as the country’s “leading organisation for building resilience against cyber and fraud crime” will set up base in the Granite City, adding to sites already in Dundee and Edinburgh.

Former Police Scotland detective superintendent in the force’s specialist crime division Alex Dowall has been appointed as head of fraud and cyber at the centre in Aberdeen.

With over three decades of experience in policing, the centre said he “brings an incredible range of experience and specialism to his new role”.

Cyber crime.
Cyber crime is a major issue.

The organisation said that having an office in Aberdeen “represents an investment into extending the centre’s presence”.

They added: “The move into Aberdeen fulfils an aim to ensure coverage and support of organisations across Scotland, both physically and virtually, as much as possible.”

Mr Dowall – who was the head of Police Scotland’s specialist cybercrime investigations and digital forensics – retired from the force in March.

During his 30-year career, he specialised in investigating organised crime and was the national lead for crimes of kidnap and extortion.

One Tech Hub, Aberdeen.
The centre’s Aberdeen office will be located at One Tech Hub on Schoolhill. Image: Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland.

Originally from Dundee, Mr Dowall moved to Aberdeen in 1994 where he joined Grampian Police.

He served in the force’s drug squad, surveillance unit and led one of its major investigations teams.

He was also in charge of the former police force’s public protection unit and specialist intelligence functions.

Grampian Police officer.
Mr Dowall joined Grampian Police in 1994. Image: Simon Walton.

When Police Scotland formed in April 2013, he became detective chief inspector in Aberdeen and Moray.

He moved to the specialist crime division, in which he investigated serious organised crime across Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.

‘Lifelong commitment to public safety and justice’

Commenting, he said: “This new role is a continuation of my lifelong commitment to public safety and justice.

“Throughout my extensive policing experience tackling organised crime, I’ve witnessed first-hand the evolving landscape where cyber threats intersect with traditional criminal activities like fraud.

“As I take on this new position, I’m eager to apply my specialised expertise to further strengthen our defences against cyber and fraud-related crimes.”

Conversation