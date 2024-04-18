FBI-trained former detective to lead fight against fraud and cyber crime in Aberdeen

A former detective who was trained by the FBI will be at the helm of a cyber and fraud crime organisation that is setting up in Aberdeen.

Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, which is classed as the country’s “leading organisation for building resilience against cyber and fraud crime” will set up base in the Granite City, adding to sites already in Dundee and Edinburgh.

Former Police Scotland detective superintendent in the force’s specialist crime division Alex Dowall has been appointed as head of fraud and cyber at the centre in Aberdeen.

With over three decades of experience in policing, the centre said he “brings an incredible range of experience and specialism to his new role”.

The organisation said that having an office in Aberdeen “represents an investment into extending the centre’s presence”.

They added: “The move into Aberdeen fulfils an aim to ensure coverage and support of organisations across Scotland, both physically and virtually, as much as possible.”

Mr Dowall – who was the head of Police Scotland’s specialist cybercrime investigations and digital forensics – retired from the force in March.

During his 30-year career, he specialised in investigating organised crime and was the national lead for crimes of kidnap and extortion.

Originally from Dundee, Mr Dowall moved to Aberdeen in 1994 where he joined Grampian Police.

He served in the force’s drug squad, surveillance unit and led one of its major investigations teams.

He was also in charge of the former police force’s public protection unit and specialist intelligence functions.

When Police Scotland formed in April 2013, he became detective chief inspector in Aberdeen and Moray.

He moved to the specialist crime division, in which he investigated serious organised crime across Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.

‘Lifelong commitment to public safety and justice’

Commenting, he said: “This new role is a continuation of my lifelong commitment to public safety and justice.

“Throughout my extensive policing experience tackling organised crime, I’ve witnessed first-hand the evolving landscape where cyber threats intersect with traditional criminal activities like fraud.

“As I take on this new position, I’m eager to apply my specialised expertise to further strengthen our defences against cyber and fraud-related crimes.”