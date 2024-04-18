Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death

A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Tillydrone.

Police were called to a block of flats in Auchinleck Road on Wednesday morning.

A 34-year-old woman was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Woman charged over death

A 30-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police taped off parts of Gort Road and Auchinleck Road on Wednesday as officers combed the scene.

Forensic teams were seen entering the property as an investigation was launched.

Incident took place overnight in Tillydrone

Police were called to reports of an injured woman at a property on Auchinleck Road at around 2:30am on Wednesday morning.

One neighbour told The Press and Journal: “I’ve never seen it like this before, I woke and saw all the police cars and was shocked.”

Another said her husband alerted her to the police presence at around 6am, while she was getting ready for work.

She added: “My husband woke me up and said look there’s tape everywhere.

“We didn’t see or hear anything though.”

Emergency services at the scene

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.30am on Wednesday, 17 April, 2024, we were called to a report of a woman injured at an address on Auchinleck Road, Aberdeen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 0226 hours today to attend an incident on Auchinleck Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene, with our first resource arriving within five minutes.”