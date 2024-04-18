Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman to appear in court over Tillydrone death

A 34-year-old woman died after an incident in Auchinleck Road.

By Michelle Henderson
Officers at the scene of the incident in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Tillydrone.

Police were called to a block of flats in Auchinleck Road on Wednesday morning.

A 34-year-old woman was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Woman charged over death

A 30-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police taped off parts of Gort Road and Auchinleck Road on Wednesday as officers combed the scene.

Forensic teams were seen entering the property as an investigation was launched.

The flats were taped off. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Incident took place overnight in Tillydrone

Police were called to reports of an injured woman at a property on Auchinleck Road at around 2:30am on Wednesday morning.

One neighbour told The Press and Journal: “I’ve never seen it like this before, I woke and saw all the police cars and was shocked.”

Another said her husband alerted her to the police presence at around 6am, while she was getting ready for work.

She added: “My husband woke me up and said look there’s tape everywhere.

“We didn’t see or hear anything though.”

Emergency services at the scene

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.30am on Wednesday, 17 April, 2024, we were called to a report of a woman injured at an address on Auchinleck Road, Aberdeen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 0226 hours today to attend an incident on Auchinleck Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene, with our first resource arriving within five minutes.”

Woman dies and another woman arrested after police called to Tillydrone flat

Conversation