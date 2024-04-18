From Peterhead to Hollywood – how a north-east magician became Netflix star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From Peterhead to Hollywood – how a north-east magician became Netflix star

Stuart is riding high on the recent success of his new production The Magic Prank Show.

By Graham Fleming
Stuart, right, behind the scenes at Netflix studios with Austin Janik.
Stuart, right, behind the scenes at Netflix studios with Austin Janik.

Netflix magician Stuart MacLeod may be living it large in Los Angeles now but memories of home in Peterhead haven’t yet disappeared.

Riding high on the recent success of his new production ‘The Magic Prank Show’ this month, Stuart reminisced about his humble beginnings in the Blue Toon’s library.

Released on April 1 to Netflix, the programme helps those with a taste for revenge on friends and family using magic.

Stuart makes a number of appearances on the show.

Stuart, acting as an executive producer and its head of magic, saw the new show rocket to the top 10 charts on the American streaming service.

Now, speaking to the Press and Journal, Stuart revealed how a north-east neighbour kick-started his interest in magic which would lead to a Hollywood career.

Peterhead library kickstarted magic career

He said: “I’ve been living in LA for about 10 years now, in that space of time I’ve headlined a couple of shows and done a few TV things.

“It’s very much different from Peterhead, but I’m living in Burbank now, which is just over the hill from the Hollywood sign.

“I like it because it does have a bit of that small town feel to it a bit like home.

“There was no magic scene back in Peterhead or internet – it was the early nineties when I was getting started.

“My parents still live there, and I used to go back every year but I haven’t been back in a while.

Stuart works with Justin Willman to produce the prank show.

“A neighbour showed me a magic trick when I was about five years old, it was that classic scenario where someone shows you a trick then a sleepless night ensues trying to figure out how it was done.

“That really set things off, the main thing also was always the Peterhead Library – there were four or five magic books – mostly in the adult section.

“I remember trying to check out a book about Harry Houdini when I was about eight, the librarian looked me up and down and said ‘you can’t have this!'”

“I had to enlist the help of my mum to check it out for me after that, but that was really how I got into it.”

Stuart hails Aberdeen Magic Society

Stuart also revealed how the Aberdeen Magical Society also give him a boost in his career in entertainment.

Regular trips down the A90 resulted in a meeting with his would-be magic partner Barry Jones which resulted in a long-running and successful TV duo featured on the BBC and other channels.

He heaped praise on the group ahead of their upcoming opening night on April 23.

“Another thing that was really important was when I met a group of magicians in Aberdeen, called the Aberdeen Magic Society,” Stuart continued.

“Some of the magicians that taught me very important lessons today are still there at the club.

“If it wasn’t for that society or club in Aberdeen then none of that stuff which kickstarted my career would’ve happened – that’s where I met Barry from Barry and Stuart.

“It’s been a real journey and it’s had its ups and downs for sure.”

The Magic Prank is available to stream now on Netflix.

New magic show did ‘phenomenally well’

Stuart also talked about what went into the making of The Magic Prank Show, which is available to stream on Netflix now.

He went into what goes into the role of head of magic and his hopes for a second season.

He said: “There is a strong behind the scenes component and that’s where you’ll mostly see me on the programme.

“We wanted to be able to take viewers along for the ride and enjoy the pranks a lot better.”

“The show is doing phenomenally well.

“It was in the top 10 on Netflix for the first few weeks, which is incredible.”

Conversation