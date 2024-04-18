From Peterhead to Hollywood – how a north-east magician became Netflix star

Netflix magician Stuart MacLeod may be living it large in Los Angeles now but memories of home in Peterhead haven’t yet disappeared.

Riding high on the recent success of his new production ‘The Magic Prank Show’ this month, Stuart reminisced about his humble beginnings in the Blue Toon’s library.

Released on April 1 to Netflix, the programme helps those with a taste for revenge on friends and family using magic.

Stuart, acting as an executive producer and its head of magic, saw the new show rocket to the top 10 charts on the American streaming service.

Now, speaking to the Press and Journal, Stuart revealed how a north-east neighbour kick-started his interest in magic which would lead to a Hollywood career.

Peterhead library kickstarted magic career

He said: “I’ve been living in LA for about 10 years now, in that space of time I’ve headlined a couple of shows and done a few TV things.

“It’s very much different from Peterhead, but I’m living in Burbank now, which is just over the hill from the Hollywood sign.

“I like it because it does have a bit of that small town feel to it a bit like home.

“There was no magic scene back in Peterhead or internet – it was the early nineties when I was getting started.

“My parents still live there, and I used to go back every year but I haven’t been back in a while.

“A neighbour showed me a magic trick when I was about five years old, it was that classic scenario where someone shows you a trick then a sleepless night ensues trying to figure out how it was done.

“That really set things off, the main thing also was always the Peterhead Library – there were four or five magic books – mostly in the adult section.

“I remember trying to check out a book about Harry Houdini when I was about eight, the librarian looked me up and down and said ‘you can’t have this!'”

“I had to enlist the help of my mum to check it out for me after that, but that was really how I got into it.”

Stuart hails Aberdeen Magic Society

Stuart also revealed how the Aberdeen Magical Society also give him a boost in his career in entertainment.

Regular trips down the A90 resulted in a meeting with his would-be magic partner Barry Jones which resulted in a long-running and successful TV duo featured on the BBC and other channels.

He heaped praise on the group ahead of their upcoming opening night on April 23.

“Another thing that was really important was when I met a group of magicians in Aberdeen, called the Aberdeen Magic Society,” Stuart continued.

“Some of the magicians that taught me very important lessons today are still there at the club.

“If it wasn’t for that society or club in Aberdeen then none of that stuff which kickstarted my career would’ve happened – that’s where I met Barry from Barry and Stuart.

“It’s been a real journey and it’s had its ups and downs for sure.”

New magic show did ‘phenomenally well’

Stuart also talked about what went into the making of The Magic Prank Show, which is available to stream on Netflix now.

He went into what goes into the role of head of magic and his hopes for a second season.

He said: “There is a strong behind the scenes component and that’s where you’ll mostly see me on the programme.

“We wanted to be able to take viewers along for the ride and enjoy the pranks a lot better.”

“The show is doing phenomenally well.

“It was in the top 10 on Netflix for the first few weeks, which is incredible.”