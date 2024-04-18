Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she slept and assaulted her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she slept and assaulted her

It was stated by his lawyer that Maciej Was was struggling to cope emotionally with the notion that their relationship was over.

By David McPhee
Maciej Was, who carried out the Tillydrone flat assault
Image: Facebook.

A man who entered his estranged partner’s flat late at night to discuss a court case they were both involved in has been ordered to stay away from her for three years.

Maciej Was, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted entering the woman’s home in Tillydrone without permission before assaulting her – resulting in a neighbour having to come to the woman’s aid.

Was – who was subject to a bail order to stay away from the woman at the time – then fled the property, but not before stealing his ex’s handbag.

Police arrested him and found him in possession of the bag, which contained the woman’s purse and passport.

He then lashed out with his legs, striking one officer before attempting to bite another.

Neighbour dashed to help woman

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 10pm on October 25 last year, Was’ former partner was asleep in her home when she heard someone enter her property.

She went into the hallway and saw Was removing his shoes and, noticing she was there, he then said he wanted to speak to her about the upcoming court case.

He then asked if he could stay the night – a suggestion the woman rejected outright.

“This resulted in an argument and the woman signalled to her neighbour using her phone that she needed help,” Ms Gunn said.

“The accused then picked up a pair of shoes and struck the woman to the head.

“As her neighbour entered, she saw the complainer being grabbed by the accused by her hair.”

Was then went to leave but as he did so he picked up his ex-partner’s blue shoulder bag.

Maciej Was, who carried out the Tillydrone flat assault
Maciej Was admitted a number of charges of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

Police attended, traced Was and upon arresting him found him in possession of the blue handbag, which contained the woman’s purse and passport.

As they tried to get Was into a police van, he kicked one officer to the body before attempting to bite another male officer and spit in his face.

In the dock, Was pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one charge of theft of a bag containing possessions.

He also admitted an additional charge of breaching a bail condition not to approach his former partner.

‘A fairly toxic relationship’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client was abusing alcohol and drugs at the time and is aware that his actions that night were “thoroughly unacceptable”.

“He was unable to cope emotionally with the notion that the relationship was at an end,” Mr Murray said.

“Mr Was struggled to come to terms with that reality – it was a fairly toxic relationship.”

Mr Murray added that his client had “no excuse and no explanation” for the assaults he carried out on police officers.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston informed the court that Was had been on remand for these offences since October 26 last year – a nearly six-month sentence.

“The period you have spent on remand would be the equivalent of a 12-month sentence and that is the maximum this court can impose on a single summary complaint,” she said.

The sheriff added that if she imposed a custodial disposal, she would be required to release Was “almost immediately”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Was, whose address was given as HMP Glenochil, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for three years.

