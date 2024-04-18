Man ordered to stay away from ex after he entered her home as she slept and assaulted her

A man who entered his estranged partner’s flat late at night to discuss a court case they were both involved in has been ordered to stay away from her for three years.

Maciej Was, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted entering the woman’s home in Tillydrone without permission before assaulting her – resulting in a neighbour having to come to the woman’s aid.

Was – who was subject to a bail order to stay away from the woman at the time – then fled the property, but not before stealing his ex’s handbag.

Police arrested him and found him in possession of the bag, which contained the woman’s purse and passport.

He then lashed out with his legs, striking one officer before attempting to bite another.

Neighbour dashed to help woman

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 10pm on October 25 last year, Was’ former partner was asleep in her home when she heard someone enter her property.

She went into the hallway and saw Was removing his shoes and, noticing she was there, he then said he wanted to speak to her about the upcoming court case.

He then asked if he could stay the night – a suggestion the woman rejected outright.

“This resulted in an argument and the woman signalled to her neighbour using her phone that she needed help,” Ms Gunn said.

“The accused then picked up a pair of shoes and struck the woman to the head.

“As her neighbour entered, she saw the complainer being grabbed by the accused by her hair.”

Was then went to leave but as he did so he picked up his ex-partner’s blue shoulder bag.

Police attended, traced Was and upon arresting him found him in possession of the blue handbag, which contained the woman’s purse and passport.

As they tried to get Was into a police van, he kicked one officer to the body before attempting to bite another male officer and spit in his face.

In the dock, Was pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one charge of theft of a bag containing possessions.

He also admitted an additional charge of breaching a bail condition not to approach his former partner.

‘A fairly toxic relationship’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client was abusing alcohol and drugs at the time and is aware that his actions that night were “thoroughly unacceptable”.

“He was unable to cope emotionally with the notion that the relationship was at an end,” Mr Murray said.

“Mr Was struggled to come to terms with that reality – it was a fairly toxic relationship.”

Mr Murray added that his client had “no excuse and no explanation” for the assaults he carried out on police officers.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston informed the court that Was had been on remand for these offences since October 26 last year – a nearly six-month sentence.

“The period you have spent on remand would be the equivalent of a 12-month sentence and that is the maximum this court can impose on a single summary complaint,” she said.

The sheriff added that if she imposed a custodial disposal, she would be required to release Was “almost immediately”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston made Was, whose address was given as HMP Glenochil, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for three years.

