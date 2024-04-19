Staff wanted for new Aberdeen Dyce Hotel in old Marriott building

A number of new jobs have been created in Dyce as a new hotel opens its doors in the former Marriott building.

The Aberdeen Dyce Hotel welcomed its first guests and customers on Thursday, continuing the building’s four-decade run as a hotel venue.

The property on Overton Circle in Dyce first opened as a Holiday Inn in 1980 before being taken over by the Marriott group.

The business was rebranded as Delta Hotels in recent years, but due to insufficient demand to keep it running, it was permanently shut in December last year.

The closure left 39 people out of work just days before Christmas.

Aberdeen Dyce Hotel opens

Now, the venue has been taken over by new owners who have reopened it as The Aberdeen Dyce Hotel – and created a number of job opportunities.

A post shared on Facebook by the hotel team states: “We are delighted to announce that our doors are now open.

“Although we are still adding the final touches to a few improvements, we invite you to experience the newly refreshed surroundings of our hotel.

“Come and explore the enhancements we’ve made, all thoughtfully designed to enhance your comfort and enjoyment.

“This is just the beginning—stay tuned for even more exciting improvements.”

A number of job vacancies have been shared online with roles available across departments.

These include food and beverage team member, kitchen porter, chef de partie, commis chef, breakfast chef, night porter and housekeeping team member.