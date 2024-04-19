Open again! A92 back in business after nearly two weeks of roadworks

The A92 has fully reopened to traffic after almost two weeks of resurfacing works.

The dual carriageway has been closed in both directions between the Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee since April 8.

Teams have been working on a four-mile stretch to “repair potholes and deteriorated road surface”.

Aberdeen City Council had apologised for any “inconvenience” the closure was causing.

The Bridge of Dee roundabout and Great Southern Road were also closed for several days last week.

The works on Stonehaven Road have been successfully completed on schedule with the closure signs removed by 4pm today.

Traffic chaos ends as A92 reopens

Motorists have been able to use the A92 to travel south out of the city for the first time in a fortnight.

The closure of the busy trunk road has caused traffic to build up during rush hour.

Long tailbacks formed on Wellington Road on the first night of the closure with vehicles heading south pictured sitting bumper to bumper.

The roadworks also had an impact on Stagecoach Bluebird bus services with the X7, 7 and 7B having to divert via West Tullos Road and Wellington Road.