Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police in attendance as protestors block Barclays Bank entrance on Aberdeen’s Union Street

One protestor was dressed up as the Grim Reaper.

By Chris Cromar
Pro-Palestine protest, Aberdeen.
Police at the scene of the pro-Palestine protest at Barclays Bank in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Barclays Bank customers on Union Street in Aberdeen are facing disruption as pro-Palestine protestors have blocked customers from getting in.

Dozens of protestors have gathered outside the bank chanting various slogans, with one demonstrator being dressed as the Grim Reaper and holding an imitation scythe at the doorway.

Pro-Palestine protest, Aberdeen.
A man dressed as the Grim Reaper at the protest. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The protestors blocking the entrance to the bank were dressed in “blood-smeared” medical scrubs.

A police car pulled up on Bridge Street – which the bank borders onto – at 11.28am this morning.

Pro-Palestine protest, Aberdeen.
Protestors block the entrance to the bank. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

One officer went into the bank branch, while another tried to remonstrate with the protestors lying horizontally at the door.

However, they left the scene after a few minutes and despite the police presence, the protestors remained in place.

Pro-Palestine protest, Aberdeen.
Protestors outside the Union Street bank. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

As well as this, protestors also taped images of what appears to be people killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the bank’s door.

They also brandished banners claiming that Barclays are “complicit” in Israel’s “crimes”.

Pro-Palestine protest, Aberdeen.
Protestors remained after the police left. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The latest conflict began on October 7 when a Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

Since then, over 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a protest on Union Street, Aberdeen and officers are in attendance.”

Barclays has also been contacted for comment.

