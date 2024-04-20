Police in attendance as protestors block Barclays Bank entrance on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Barclays Bank customers on Union Street in Aberdeen are facing disruption as pro-Palestine protestors have blocked customers from getting in.

Dozens of protestors have gathered outside the bank chanting various slogans, with one demonstrator being dressed as the Grim Reaper and holding an imitation scythe at the doorway.

The protestors blocking the entrance to the bank were dressed in “blood-smeared” medical scrubs.

A police car pulled up on Bridge Street – which the bank borders onto – at 11.28am this morning.

One officer went into the bank branch, while another tried to remonstrate with the protestors lying horizontally at the door.

However, they left the scene after a few minutes and despite the police presence, the protestors remained in place.

As well as this, protestors also taped images of what appears to be people killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to the bank’s door.

They also brandished banners claiming that Barclays are “complicit” in Israel’s “crimes”.

The latest conflict began on October 7 when a Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

Since then, over 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a protest on Union Street, Aberdeen and officers are in attendance.”

Barclays has also been contacted for comment.