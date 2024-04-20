Island fixer-upper with stunning sea views goes on market for £145,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Island fixer-upper with stunning sea views goes on market for £145,000

The three-bedroom bungalow has been described as: "An ideal opportunity for a professional couple, young family or those looking for a renovation project in an idyllic setting."

By Chris Cromar
The Sea Chest outside.
The house has a grand entrance.

If you are looking for a fixer-upper island home with stunning sea views, now is your chance to purchase one for offers over £145,000.

The Sea Chest, which is located in East Voe in the village of Scalloway on mainland Shetland, has three bedrooms, two living rooms and two bathrooms.

The Sea Chest outside.
The bungalow has three bedrooms.

Situated on a picturesque, sloping site finishing at the shoreline, the bungalow is surrounded by mature trees with uninterrupted sea views across Scalloway Harbour to the island of Trondra, Port Arthur and the Outer Isles.

The Sea Chest outside.
Imagine having this as a view.

Benefitting from having a vista, the property requires extensive updating and renovation.

The Sea Chest outside.
The house has bags of potential.

The garden grounds have been landscaped previously and would require freshening up with the boathouse and outbuildings also requiring extensive work in order to be able to use them.

The Sea Chest living room.
The living room has incredible views.

Inside the house, the dining area and living room is open plan, with a sliding door leading into the combined extensive “L” area, which benefits from sea views across to Trondra and the Outer Islands via large windows facing south and west.

The Sea Chest dining room.
The dining room and living room are open plan.

These rooms contain a stone fireplace with a copper hearth and timber mantel, as well as fitted shelving, while a feature panelled window goes into the kitchen.

The Sea Chest living room.
The lounge contains a stone fireplace.

The spacious kitchen has a good-sized window overlooking the rear tiered garden and contains fitted cabinets and worktops, an integral oven and has plumbing for a dishwasher.

The Sea Chest living room.
The living room would make the perfect family room.

 

 

A utility room has a window overlooking the entrance and rear garden to the east and this room has plumbing in place for a washing machine, while also includes a sink and fitted shelving.

The Sea Chest kitchen.
The kitchen is bright and airy.

 

 

All of the property’s three bedrooms are double, with one having a large window that overlooks the front garden and Scalloway Harbour, includes a fitted wardrobe.

The Sea Chest kitchen.
The kitchen is spacious.

The other one is west facing and features a good-sized window with sea views, while it also contains a solid-fuel stove stone with a concrete hearth.

The Sea Chest bedroom.
Imagine waking up to this view.

Situated at the rear of the property with a window facing east, the other bedroom contains cabinets with vanity and a sink, a blocked up fireplace with marble hearth and timber mantel, as well as a small triangular cupboard.

The Sea Chest bedroom.
Another bedroom with a good view.

Situated next to the porch is a shower room, which contains a toilet, sink, radiator and electric shower, while the wet room has a bath, toilet and plumbing for a sink to be installed.

The Sea Chest bedroom.
One bedroom has built in wardrobes.

Back to the outside, the extensive tiered garden grounds are defined by concrete block walls, timber fencing and the shingle beach along the shoreline.

The Sea Chest shower room.
The shower room has one of the house's two toilets.

A dominant feature throughout the property are the balustrades and urns defining tiered areas within the garden, which includes mature trees and bushes, as well as a canon.

The Sea Chest porch.
The porch even has sea views.

There is a patio area at the front of the house, which provides for alfresco dining throughout the summer months and allows people to enjoy the stunning sunsets and views to the west.

The Sea Chest outside.
The property includes outbuildings.

From the tiered areas to the front of the home, there is access to the shingle foreshore, boat house and derelict pier.

The Sea Chest outside.
Sitting here would be perfect.

On the market by Lerwick-based estate agents Anderson and Goodlad, the property has been described as being: “An ideal opportunity for a professional couple, young family or those looking for a renovation project in an idyllic setting.”

