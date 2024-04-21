Tractors hit the roads in protest over ‘monster pylons’ in Deeside

Farmers and concerned locals gathered in Crathes on Sunday morning to rally against the installation of ‘super pylons.’

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) plan to install 400kV ‘monster pylons’, averaging 57 metres in height, in the area.

In protest, around 25 tractors drove along the proposed route.

The convoy gathered at Crathes Hall, just outside Banchory and travelled northwards, passing several villages that are along the route of the pylon installation.

The tractors drove through Durris, Drumoak, Echt and Dunecht to Leylodge, before driving back.

Eileen West, who drove in the protest, said the turnout was heartening.

She said: “The support along the route was fantastic, it was actually quite emotional at some points. People in the villages with banners, cheering us on, people at all the farm roads along the route.”

‘Scotland being sacrificed and sold-out’: tractor protester

While she supports a net zero transition, Eileen said the project is the wrong approach.

The 64-year-old emphasised the group is not for nimbyism, rather “nobyism”, saying the ‘super-pylons’ are not suitable anywhere.

She said: “Scotland is being sacrificed and sold out, and we’re just going to become a power station for the south.”

John Rahtz, chair of Deeside Against Pylons said: “We support Net Zero ambitions, however we cannot support this proposal.

“This is an export power line for which Scottish communities are paying a disproportionate price.”

“We call on the Scottish Government to reflect on the impact of this proposal and the lack of proportionality and to rethink this overhead pylon proposal with urgency.”

SSEN ‘super-pylons’ part of £20 billion Pathway to 2030 project

The installation of 400kV pylons is part of SSEN’s £20 billion Pathway to 2030 project.

A spokesperson from SSEN Transmission said: “The Kintore-Tealing 400kV overhead line project is part of a GB wide upgrade of the electricity transmission network that is required to deliver energy security and net zero.

“We are committed to work with all stakeholders to minimise and mitigate environmental, community and land use impacts.”

Consultation for new overhead line routes closes on April 30.

There will be more consultation in the summer on the overline line route alignment.

Similar plans have been met with backlash in Angus and Mearns, who campaigned for pylons to be re-routed further away from Forfar.