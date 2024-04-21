Stefan Gartemann: Aberdeen fans can be proud of their team again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stefan Gartemann: Aberdeen fans can be proud of their team again

Dons defender believes his side has restored pride in the shirt following monumental effort in Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann with his hands on his head during Saturday's game against Celtic at Hampden Park
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann during Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS

Stefan Gartenmann hopes the Aberdeen supporters can be proud of their team once again despite their heart-breaking Scottish Cup semi-final defeat.

The Dons and Celtic produced one of the best semi-finals in the history of the competition as they fought out a thriller at Hampden on Saturday.

A see-saw encounter saw the Dons lead early then fall behind before grabbing a last minute equaliser to force extra-time.

The Hoops regained the lead in stoppage time of the first half of extra-time before the Dons equalised again in the 120th minute to take the tie to a penalty shootout where the Hoops eventually emerged victorious, 6-5.

The disappointment was etched on the Aberdeen players’ faces at the end of an emotional rollercoaster of an afternoon at the National Stadium.

But, from being decried as not fit to wear the shirt following a 1-0 defeat at Dundee on March 13, Gartenmann believes even in defeat he and his team-mates have restored pride at Pittodrie.

The central defender said: “I think they were proud of us today and we were proud to be Aberdeen players.

“That crowd response showed they were special.

“They gave us the extra percentages and hopefully we’ll bring that same level of performance.

“Hopefully this will be a stepping stone for the games to come.”

‘It was a crazy game’

Aberdeen’s fighting spirit at the National Stadium was clear for all to see as the Dons refused to concede defeat in their bid to reach the final.

There would be no happy ending for the Dons but even in the agony of defeat Gartenmann believes there were plenty of positives for his side.

He said: “It was a crazy game, absolutely. Our fans kept right at it and that was really nice.

“Obviously there were a lot of Celtic fans, but we heard our fans the whole game.

“They made sure they were heard and we could feel them at all times.

“I think that gave us the edge to get back in it when we did, twice.

“The last goal was in the 119th minute. It was an absolutely crazy game and I’m just sad we couldn’t turn it in our favour.

We gave it all we could, physically and mentally.”

Aberdeen FC defender Stefan Gartenmann

“It was absolutely a rollercoaster of emotions. I think it was the same in the stands.

“One minute we were flying and back in the game, then the next minute we were down again.

“It looked like a lost game a few times but it says a lot about the willpower in this squad, to come back twice – in the 90 minutes and in extra-time.

“There wasn’t much left in the tank at the end there, on either side, I think.

“We gave it all we could, physically and mentally.

“Penalties are then a lottery.

“Celtic had that little advantage. They had the luck and the quality to win it at the end and that’s football.”

Gartenmann backs team-mate Phillips to bounce back from penalty miss

Killian Phillips squats on the Hampden turf after seeing his penalty saved by Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart.
Killian Phillips saw his penalty saved by Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart. Image: SNS

A game which ebbed and flowed in both sides’ favour was eventually settled by spot-kicks with Ryan Duncan missing for the Dons before Joe Hart also passed up a chance to win it for Celtic.

However, the Hoops goalkeeper, who will retire in the summer, made amends as he saved Killian Phillips’ spot-kick to book a return to Hampden for next month’s final.

On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Phillips was consoled by his team-mates at the end of a pulsating encounter and Gartenmann is confident the Irishman will bounce back.

He said: “Killian is fine. Nobody blames him for anything.

“He had the balls to step up and we all respect that.

“He’s fine and he’s a confident lad. I’m sure on Monday he’ll be OK, he’s very strong mentally.

“It’s not very nice for him now, but he’ll learn from this. I’ve been in this situation and sometimes you think back on it.

“But these are the moments that make a good player. If you’re able to bounce back from it, that shows real strength mentally.

“I’m absolutely certain he’ll be back flying in no time.”

Dons turn their attention to league survival

Stefan Gartenmann blocks a shot from Celtic's Kyogo at Hampden.
Stefan Gartenmann blocks a shot from Celtic’s Kyogo at Hampden. Image: SNS

There will be no second cup final appearance for the Dons this season following their semi-final defeat.

But Gartenmann believes his team-mates must take the positives from their performance into their remaining league games as they bid to ensure they are not involved in the play-offs.

The Dons are five points clear of Ross County, who occupy the play-off position of 11th place, with five matches remaining.

Gartenmann, whose side welcome Motherwell to Pittodrie on Saturday, said: “I think people can see now we are a good team. We just haven’t shown it enough.

“At the end of the day, we also lost and that’s kind of been the story of our season.

“But there are so many positives to take from this game.

This doesn’t mean anything if we can’t bring it into Motherwell on Saturday.”

Defender Gartenmann on the Dons’ relegation fight

“At times we were really on top of Celtic and they were feeling like we kept coming at them.

“That was getting to them. Of course there were periods when we had to drop back a bit, but I think we felt at least on the pitch in control for long spells.

“People watching this game could see this is a really good team we have.

“We cannot only show that at Hampden in the big games. We need to show it against Motherwell at home and away to Livi.

“This doesn’t mean anything if we can’t bring it into Motherwell on Saturday.

“We have to switch focus quickly and finish the season strongly.”

