Teenage boy missing from Inverurie as police launch appeal

A teenage boy has been reported missing from the Inverurie area.

Aiden Smith, 15, was last seen at around 7.30pm on Saturday, April 20.

He is described as being 5 ft 10 inches tall with a slim build. He has light brown hair with a wavy fringe.

When last seen he was wearing grey joggers and a black puffer jacket with white writing on it.

Police say he has links to Aberdeen, as well as Inverurie.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact 101 quoting reference number 2313 of April 21, 2024.