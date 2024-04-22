‘Thank you for helping our wee boy’: Ellon couple raising funds for medical staff who cared for premature baby Jackson

An Ellon couple are on a fundraising mission to thank the medical staff who cared for their premature son.

Jack and Amie Taylor’s son Jackson was born four weeks prematurely in 2022 and placed on a ventilator at just three-weeks-old.

The youngster, who is now almost two, was transported from Aberdeen to the Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh with the help of the Scottish Ambulance Service’s ScotSTAR team.

Jackson was eventually diagnosed with a paralysed left diaphragm, a lifelong condition caused at birth, and spent seven weeks in hospital.

His parents are now hoping to raise £1,500 for both organisations to say thank you to the staff who supported their “wee boy”.

Jack will take part in the Edinburgh Marathon on May 26 – which is also Jackson’s birthday – alongside his brother and friends.

Earlier this year, Amie, a school teacher, completed a sky dive in St Andrews for her part of the fundraising mission.

She said: “Jack knew I wouldn’t do a run so he thought me jumping out of a plane would be a great surprise.

“It was an experience I’ll never forget and raising money for the charities that supported my wee boy was well worth it.

“Both organisations were essential in making Jackson’s journey just that little bit easier and that’s why we have chosen to fundraise for them, in the hope that they can continue to help other families in their time of need.”

Vital support for premature Ellon baby and family

Baby Jackson had to stay on a ventilator while travelling from hospital in Aberdeen to Edinburgh which was made possible by ScotSTAR staff Dr Mark Worrall, a paediatric consultant, and Ashley Daye, a paediatric retrieval nurse.

Amie said: “The retrieval team take the skills of the paediatric intensive care unit on the road and knowing that these specialists were incredibly skilled gave us some peace knowing that Jackson was being well looked after.

“I just want to say a massive thank you for how you made me feel on the day which was supported and cared for.”

Dr Worrall added: “We want to thank Jackson’s mum and his dad, and everyone else, for doing the skydiving and the marathon.

“It’s really nice to get this positive feedback as we usually don’t hear from families afterwards. I think it’s because we see them at the most vulnerable part of their lives or day and they kind of want to forget this transfer or retrieval actually happened.

“We get that it is hard for them, but it is lovely to hear that people appreciate our jobs and are thankful for what we do.”