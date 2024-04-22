‘Thank you for helping our wee boy’: Ellon couple raising funds for medical staff who cared for premature baby Jackson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Thank you for helping our wee boy’: Ellon couple raising funds for medical staff who cared for premature baby Jackson

Jack Taylor is taking on a marathon, while Amie will jump out a plane to raise money for medics who helped their son.

By Ellie Milne
Jack and Amie Taylor's son was placed on a ventilator at just three-weeks-old. Image: SAS
Jack and Amie Taylor's son was placed on a ventilator at just three-weeks-old. Image: SAS

An Ellon couple are on a fundraising mission to thank the medical staff who cared for their premature son.

Jack and Amie Taylor’s son Jackson was born four weeks prematurely in 2022 and placed on a ventilator at just three-weeks-old.

The youngster, who is now almost two, was transported from Aberdeen to the Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh with the help of the Scottish Ambulance Service’s ScotSTAR team.

Jackson was eventually diagnosed with a paralysed left diaphragm, a lifelong condition caused at birth, and spent seven weeks in hospital.

His parents are now hoping to raise £1,500 for both organisations to say thank you to the staff who supported their “wee boy”.

Jackson Taylor sitting in leaves
Jackson is now two. Image: SAS.

Jack will take part in the Edinburgh Marathon on May 26 – which is also Jackson’s birthday – alongside his brother and friends.

Earlier this year, Amie, a school teacher, completed a sky dive in St Andrews for her part of the fundraising mission.

She said: “Jack knew I wouldn’t do a run so he thought me jumping out of a plane would be a great surprise.

“It was an experience I’ll never forget and raising money for the charities that supported my wee boy was well worth it.

“Both organisations were essential in making Jackson’s journey just that little bit easier and that’s why we have chosen to fundraise for them, in the hope that they can continue to help other families in their time of need.”

Vital support for premature Ellon baby and family

Baby Jackson had to stay on a ventilator while travelling from hospital in Aberdeen to Edinburgh which was made possible by ScotSTAR staff Dr Mark Worrall, a paediatric consultant, and Ashley Daye, a paediatric retrieval nurse.

Amie said: “The retrieval team take the skills of the paediatric intensive care unit on the road and knowing that these specialists were incredibly skilled gave us some peace knowing that Jackson was being well looked after.

“I just want to say a massive thank you for how you made me feel on the day which was supported and cared for.”

Baby Jackson in hospital
Jackson was born four weeks early. Image: SAS.

Dr Worrall added: “We want to thank Jackson’s mum and his dad, and everyone else, for doing the skydiving and the marathon.

“It’s really nice to get this positive feedback as we usually don’t hear from families afterwards. I think it’s because we see them at the most vulnerable part of their lives or day and they kind of want to forget this transfer or retrieval actually happened.

“We get that it is hard for them, but it is lovely to hear that people appreciate our jobs and are thankful for what we do.”

