‘I’m so happy with the experiences I’ve had’ – Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie reflects on his career after retiring

Ryan Cowie says he leaves Fraserburgh with many cherished memories after retiring.

The Broch left-back bowed out with a sub appearance in Saturday’s 11-0 win against Strathspey Thistle with a knee injury forcing him to hang up his boots.

Cowie started his career with Junior outfit Longside and had a season at Turriff United before joining Fraserburgh in 2012.

During his time with the Broch he made 346 appearances, netted 30 goals and helped them win the Breedon Highland League in 2022 as well as six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups and three Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields.

Cowie also received a testimonial against Aberdeen last summer.

Injury issues

But knee problems in recent years have taken their toll on the 32-year-old. In 2022 he had surgery on a torn meniscus and shortly after coming back dislocated his knee cap.

Explaining his decision to retire, Cowie said: “Recently it’s just been setback after setback.

“The last two were in training with nobody around me where I just lost my stability and the next day the knee was swollen up.

“There have been too many days this season where I haven’t been able to walk the dog on a Sunday or play with my son, Hudson.

“I didn’t want to reach a point where if I played for another couple of seasons I’d really struggle in the future.

“I won’t push Hudson to go down the football route, he’s only 18 months old, but if he does go down that route I want to be part of that.

“There’s a park beside where we live and when I drive past it I always think ‘I can’t wait to take him down there to play football.’

“So that came into my thoughts when making what was a really difficult decision.

“On top of that I’ve been struggling to reach the standards I set myself.

“There have been games this season where I went in hoping I’d get through it rather than being at it from minute one.”

Unforgettable moments

Reflecting on his time with Fraserburgh, Cowie added: “I look back on it all so fondly.

“All the trophy lifts, Scottish Cup runs, big games and my testimonial are memories that live will with me forever.

“I’ve been pretty cut up about it at points over the last week, but reflecting on it all I’m so happy with the experiences I’ve had.

“I’ve been so fortunate as a player with the moments I’ve had and they’ll stay with me for the rest of my life.

“To be part of Fraserburgh for 12 years has been very special.

“All the messages I’ve had since the news has come out have been overwhelming. I’m clearly biased, but the way Fraserburgh is from top to bottom I don’t see another club like.

“I can’t speak highly enough of everyone at the club and the way they’ve treated me.”