Artist who created iconic Aberdeen Market mural to return to Nuart this year

The artist who created the iconic Aberdeen Market mural will be returning to the Granite City for this year’s Nuart festival.

Running since 2017, the street art festival will take place between June 6 – 9 under the theme of “Living Heritage”.

Hera, who designed the “Because You Are That Light” mural with Akut as part of duo Herakut, will return for this year’s festival.

Hera Nuart mural knocked down

The work of Frankfurt-born painter Hera – real name Jasmin Siddiqui – became synonymous with Nuart Aberdeen until the building was knocked down to make way for the planned new market.

A total of 11 artists will travel to the Aberdeen from across the UK, Europe and the the Middle East, which organisers said will transform walls and spaces with a range of exciting, inspiring and thought-provoking pieces.

This year’s festival will also see the return of Aberdeen’s own acclaimed street artist KMG – Katie Guthrie – whose first Nuart mural was a large-scale design on Palmerston Road in 2021.

Organisers of Nuart Aberdeen, which is staged by Aberdeen Inspired in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and delivered by Reed Projects, say they cannot wait for the return of the festival.

They said the event will see the city transformed into a giant canvas for creativity, while bringing in thousands of visitors to the north-east.

Hera Nuart return a ‘fantastic coup’

Commenting on the announcement, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “The Herakut mural was one of the most loved pieces in the Nuart legacy and was instantly recognisable.

“To have Hera return to Aberdeen to work on something new and wonderful is a fantastic coup for this year’s festival and I can’t wait to see what she creates.”

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman Councillor Martin Greig added: “Nuart has become an important creative event for the city.”