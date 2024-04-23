Artist who created iconic Aberdeen Market mural to return to Nuart this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Artist who created iconic Aberdeen Market mural to return to Nuart this year

The stunning piece was lost when the building was demolished.

By Chris Cromar
"Because You Are That Light" mural at Aberdeen Market.
Hera who designed the iconic Aberdeen Market mural will return to Nuart this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The artist who created the iconic Aberdeen Market mural will be returning to the Granite City for this year’s Nuart festival.

Running since 2017, the street art festival will take place between June 6 – 9 under the theme of “Living Heritage”.

Hera, who designed the “Because You Are That Light” mural with Akut as part of duo Herakut, will return for this year’s festival.

Nuart artwork.
Nuart brings lots of visitors to Aberdeen city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Hera Nuart mural knocked down

The work of Frankfurt-born painter Hera – real name Jasmin Siddiqui – became  synonymous with Nuart Aberdeen until the building was knocked down to make way for the planned new market.

A total of 11 artists will travel to the Aberdeen from across the UK, Europe and the the Middle East, which organisers said will transform walls and spaces with a range of exciting, inspiring and thought-provoking pieces.

KMG (Katie Guthrie) at her Nuart piece on Palmerston Road.
Aberdeen artist KMG (Katie Guthrie) is one of the artist’s that will be at this year’s Nuart. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

This year’s festival will also see the return of Aberdeen’s own acclaimed street artist KMG – Katie Guthrie – whose first Nuart mural was a large-scale design on Palmerston Road in 2021.

Organisers of Nuart Aberdeen, which is staged by Aberdeen Inspired in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and delivered by Reed Projects, say they cannot wait for the return of the festival.

They said the event will see the city transformed into a giant canvas for creativity, while bringing in thousands of visitors to the north-east.

The bold artwork by Manola Messa on Blackfriars Street.
Nuart Aberdeen has brightened up the city centre. Image: Clarke Joss Photography/Aberdeen Inspired.

Hera Nuart return a ‘fantastic coup’

Commenting on the announcement, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “The Herakut mural was one of the most loved pieces in the Nuart legacy and was instantly recognisable.

“To have Hera return to Aberdeen to work on something new and wonderful is a fantastic coup for this year’s festival and I can’t wait to see what she creates.”

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman Councillor Martin Greig added: “Nuart has become an important creative event for the city.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

David Cox
Former oil worker who raped women and preyed on child dies in prison aged…
Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum.
Aberdeenshire's Meldrum House hotel makes own vow to wedding couples as new owner takes…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Jealous boyfriend punched and choked partner in 'disgusting' attack
Kincorth playpark flasher, Jack Allan, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Flasher jailed after exposing himself to girl, 9, in Kincorth playpark
The super yacht was spotted in Aberdeen Harbour this morning,
£100 million superyacht owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe docks in Aberdeen harbour
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Operation Dragoneye: Cops smash organised crime gang dealing drugs in Aberdeen
Lee Stewart
Aberdeen thief nabbed woman's handbag as she celebrated birthday
CCTV cameras could be installed to help trace missing people and suspects. Image: Shutterstock.
All you need to know about Aberdeen's proposed new 'Big Brother' CCTV system
Jack and Amie Taylor's son was placed on a ventilator at just three-weeks-old. Image: SAS
'Thank you for helping our wee boy': Ellon couple raising funds for medical staff…
Mitchell Hospital on The Chanonry needs extensive repairs.
Look back at Aberdeen's historic Mitchell's Hospital as Chanonry landmark hits the market

Conversation