Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven linked with move to Barnsley

Dons caretaker manager is reportedly on the shortlist to replace Neill Collins at the English League One side.

By Paul Third
Dons interim manager Peter Leven has been linked with Barnsley. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has emerged as a candidate for the vacant manager’s job at Barnsley.

The Daily Record has reported Leven’s name is on the shortlist at the English League One following the dismissal of Neill Collins as boss at Oakwell.

The Tykes sacked Collins on Monday following a run of four defeats and a draw in the least five games which leaves the club fifth in the division.

Martin Devaney has been placed in interim charge at Barnsley, who are pushing for a play-off place.

Leven is in his second spell in charge as interim manager at Pittodrie following Neil Warnock’s departure last month, with the Dons confirming the 40-year-old will be part of new manager Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff next season.

Despite joining former Dons boss’ Barry Robson’s backroom staff last summer, Leven’s family remain based in Newcastle.

Leven has previous coaching experience from his time in England, having been part of the coaching staff at Middlesbrough Academy.

