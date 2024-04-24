Aberdeen’s Faffless announces move to new city-centre spot

A popular Aberdeen coffee and wine bar is moving to a ‘bigger and better’ new spot in the city-centre.

Faffless, which is currently located at Netherkirkgate, is making the move to Golden Square and taking over the former Olive Alexanders.

The relocation will see Faffless not only expanding to a bigger venue, but will also help owner, Craig Thom, achieve his ambition of opening a “one-of-a-kind” absinthe and cocktail bar.

Faffless moving into the former Olive Alexanders

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Craig revealed what to expect from the new Faffless venue when they move in next month.

An art gallery and café will open first, before a basement bar – Bonne Nuit – opens in July.

The absinthe and cocktail bar – which will also serve late food – will have a French jazz theme, with an artist even coming from France to paint a mural on the wall of the basement.

Faffless upstairs will have a private dining room with capacity for 40 people, as well as a 40 person-cover main dining room.

There will also be an outdoor area that will hold up to 40 people.

Olive Alexanders closed back in January after a tremendously difficult year, with owners citing problems caused by bus gates and increasing costs.

Craig, who is 27, hopes that his move to the former bistro will attract more passing trade as Faffless rarely sees people walking past at the moment.

He added that his current location at Netherkirkgate does not always feel safe, and that he “can’t see it getting any better until the new market is built.”

Late-night food a must

Food is an important factor for Craig and his team, as they want to offer high quality food which is served late at night.

Craig said: “That is one of the big things for us because when the team and I are closing up, there’s nowhere to go for food.

“We’ll actually have a proper kitchen to play about with now, it’s really exciting.”

The team is already on the lookout for a chef.

Craig shared how his initial vision has changed over time, admitting that when he first opened three years ago the idea was to have a coffee shop during the day that turned into a wine bar at night, all set in an art gallery.

“I wasn’t planning doing food at all but now food is such a big part of what Faffless is,” he said.

‘The support has been fantastic’

Craig has also thanked his loyal customers and staff who have been nothing but supportive over the years.

“I’ve been so lucky with the team that I’ve got – I’ve only had one member of staff leave and I’ve had one that’s been with me since I opened,” he shared.

“I’ve always paid above minimum wage for the team because if I want the best staff I pay the best.

“The support we’ve had from people is fantastic. I think we’re one of the best rated spaces in Aberdeen on Google.

“I’m excited to see what’s next for Faffless.”