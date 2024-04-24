Tributes paid to ‘beautiful soul’ Kevin Thorburn aka Aberdeen drag queen Miss Cherry Bakewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes paid to ‘beautiful soul’ Kevin Thorburn aka Aberdeen drag queen Miss Cherry Bakewell

Friends have described the popular entertainer as a "kind-hearted" person who would do anything for anyone.

By Ellie Milne
Kevin Thorburn with a photo of Miss Cherry Bakewell performing
Kevin Thorburn performed as Miss Cherry Bakewell in Aberdeen. Images: Cheryl Burt.

Aberdeen performer and drag queen Kevin Thorburn aka Miss Cherry Bakewell has been described as a “beautiful soul” following his death.

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved entertainer who spent many years dazzling crowds in venues across the city.

When he wasn’t performing as his drag persona, the 39-year-old took his musical talents to the amateur theatre scene and became a popular figure in the Granite City.

Kevin’s good friend Cheryl Burt said he was “loved by everyone who crossed paths with him.”

Kevin Thorburn and Cheryl Burt
Kevin Thorburn and Cheryl Burt. Image: Cheryl Burt.

She first met him more than 15 years ago when they were both working in the city’s bar scene.

“We used to hire him at the pubs to do drag shows, and he performed at my wedding seven years ago,” she told The Press and Journal.

“He was such a nice, kind-hearted person. Truly a beautiful soul who would do anything for anyone.”

Cheryl said there will be “a lot of heartbroken people” in Aberdeen and beyond following the news of Kevin’s death.

Kevin Thorburn in rehearsals for Tic Tic Boom for the Edinburgh Fringe in 2010
Kevin Thorburn in rehearsals for Tic Tic Boom for the Edinburgh Fringe in 2010. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson.

“He lit up everybody’s lives,” she added. “The life and soul of every party. He was brilliant – loved by everyone who crossed paths with him

“If you had a problem, he’d sit and listen to you. He was just the loveliest person you’d ever meet.”

Miss Cherry Bakewell remembered in Aberdeen

Kevin, who went to Hazlehead Academy then studied Performing Arts at Aberdeen College, has been remembered by friends and those who have seen him perform over the years.

The 39-year-old has been described as “the most talented and kindest soul”, with many people sharing their memories under a photo posted by Aberdeen bar Cheerz.

Miss Cherry Bakewell became an overnight hit when the drag queen made a cameo on a 2008 episode of Come Dine With Me filmed in Aberdeen – and serenaded north-east business owner Bob Calder.

Kevin Thorburn in character as Angel in Rent
Kevin Thorburn played Angel in Triple Threat Theatre’s production of Rent in 2009. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Kevin also played a role in the very first Grampian Pride event in 2018 and was involved with local LGBT+ charity Four Pillars

In a post shared online, they said: “Today, we are saddened to hear about the loss of a beloved member of our community, ‘Cherry Bakewell’ aka Kevin Thorburn.

“Kevin’s vibrant spirit and unwavering support in Four Pillars’ during its early days will never be forgotten and the lasting impact on the LGBT+ community at the first Grampian Pride in 2018 before retiring her frocks.

“Our hearts go out to Kevin’s friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

