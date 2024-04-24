Tributes paid to ‘beautiful soul’ Kevin Thorburn aka Aberdeen drag queen Miss Cherry Bakewell

Aberdeen performer and drag queen Kevin Thorburn aka Miss Cherry Bakewell has been described as a “beautiful soul” following his death.

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved entertainer who spent many years dazzling crowds in venues across the city.

When he wasn’t performing as his drag persona, the 39-year-old took his musical talents to the amateur theatre scene and became a popular figure in the Granite City.

Kevin’s good friend Cheryl Burt said he was “loved by everyone who crossed paths with him.”

She first met him more than 15 years ago when they were both working in the city’s bar scene.

“We used to hire him at the pubs to do drag shows, and he performed at my wedding seven years ago,” she told The Press and Journal.

“He was such a nice, kind-hearted person. Truly a beautiful soul who would do anything for anyone.”

Cheryl said there will be “a lot of heartbroken people” in Aberdeen and beyond following the news of Kevin’s death.

“He lit up everybody’s lives,” she added. “The life and soul of every party. He was brilliant – loved by everyone who crossed paths with him

“If you had a problem, he’d sit and listen to you. He was just the loveliest person you’d ever meet.”

Miss Cherry Bakewell remembered in Aberdeen

Kevin, who went to Hazlehead Academy then studied Performing Arts at Aberdeen College, has been remembered by friends and those who have seen him perform over the years.

The 39-year-old has been described as “the most talented and kindest soul”, with many people sharing their memories under a photo posted by Aberdeen bar Cheerz.

Miss Cherry Bakewell became an overnight hit when the drag queen made a cameo on a 2008 episode of Come Dine With Me filmed in Aberdeen – and serenaded north-east business owner Bob Calder.

Kevin also played a role in the very first Grampian Pride event in 2018 and was involved with local LGBT+ charity Four Pillars

In a post shared online, they said: “Today, we are saddened to hear about the loss of a beloved member of our community, ‘Cherry Bakewell’ aka Kevin Thorburn.

“Kevin’s vibrant spirit and unwavering support in Four Pillars’ during its early days will never be forgotten and the lasting impact on the LGBT+ community at the first Grampian Pride in 2018 before retiring her frocks.

“Our hearts go out to Kevin’s friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”