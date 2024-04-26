Aberdeen student among dozens to have phone stolen at music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen student among dozens to have phone stolen at music festival

Mia Sutherland says the "majority" of the handsets are now being traced to Dubai - and believes an organised crime gang might be to blame.

By Chris Cromar
Mia Sutherland and Terminal V Festival.
The student's phone was stolen during the Terminal V rave in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen student who was one of dozens of people to have their phone stolen at a music festival says she has been “harassed” by the thieves.

22-year-old Mia Sutherland and her friends were attending the £139.95 per ticket Terminal V Festival in Edinburgh on April 13 and 14 when her mobile was snatched.

The Robert Gordon University law student, who is originally from Inverness, told The P&J she is in touch with around 70 other victims who are now tracking their phones to Dubai, Manchester and London.

Mia Sutherland.
Mia Sutherland attended the festival with friends. Image: Mia Sutherland.

Police Scotland said it received 43 reports of phones being stolen at the electric music event, which took place at the capital’s Royal Highland Centre.

However Miss Sutherland believes that up to 200 handsets were taken from victims.

“It’s theft on a grand scale. I’ve got a group chat of just 70 people who have all had their phones stolen in the same place by the same group of people,” she said.

“My phone was stolen towards the end on the Sunday night. I put the phone in my bag and just as I’d gone to zip it up, it was already gone.”

Terminal V Festival.
The festival, which attracted thousands of revellers, took place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh. Image: Terminal V Festival.

Victims now being ‘harassed’ by hackers

Miss Sutherland believes that the thefts were “organised” with the majority of phones being tracked to Dubai as well as others to Manchester and London.

The student – who said she is “absolutely fuming” about what happened – has now accepted that she is unlikely to get her phone back.

Her worry now is the “scary” harassment that she and the other victims have been facing.

Terminal V Festival.
Tickets for this year’s two-day festival cost £139.95. Image: Terminal V Festival.

She said most people have changed their numbers for security reasons after being sent fake texts from the thieves pretending to be from Apple in order to get personal details.

“It’s an invasion of privacy, it’s way more than just theft,” she said.

Number of phones stolen ‘in line’ with size of event

Police said the 43 reports they have received in relation to stolen phones is “in line” with what they would expect to see at an event of this size.

A spokesperson said they are “keeping an open mind” with regards to links with organised crime gangs.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Following the Terminal V event on Saturday 13 and Sunday, April 14, which was attended by thousands of people, we received 43 reports of mobile phones stolen. Inquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1166 of April 13.”

Terminal V Festival has been approached for comment.

Conversation