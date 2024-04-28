Gallery: Revellers dance the afternoon away at over-30s Day Disco in Aberdeen

It was all glitz and glam on the dancefloor at Aura nightclub.

The Aberdeen venue has been bursting at its seems with older revellers, ready to dance the day away and relive their glory days – hour after hour.

Now in its third edition, the Day Discos continue to deliver.

Hundreds of punters showed up on Saturday donning their most glamorous outfits, ready to dazzle with their dance moves.

From Kylie Minogue and Tina Turner to Vengaboys and ABBA, there was a tune for everybody.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Aura nightclub to capture all the beaming smiles of friends and families enjoying the special occasion.

Can you see yourself in any of them?

Read what revellers had to say about the Day Disco event: