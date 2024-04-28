Gallery: Revellers dance the afternoon away at over-30s Day Disco in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Revellers dance the afternoon away at over-30s Day Disco in Aberdeen

Were you at Saturday's Day Disco? Here are some of the best photos from an afternoon of fun.

Day Disco Aberdeen at Aura Nightclub
There were many Dancing Queens and would-be John Travoltas on the dancefloor of Aura nightclub. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

It was all glitz and glam on the dancefloor at Aura nightclub.

The Aberdeen venue has been bursting at its seems with older revellers, ready to dance the day away and relive their glory days – hour after hour.

Now in its third edition, the Day Discos continue to deliver.

Hundreds of punters showed up on Saturday donning their most glamorous outfits, ready to dazzle with their dance moves.

From Kylie Minogue and Tina Turner to Vengaboys and ABBA, there was a tune for everybody.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Aura nightclub to capture all the beaming smiles of friends and families enjoying the special occasion.

Can you see yourself in any of them?

The queue to get into the AURA Nightclub was stretching several hundred feet
The Day Disco turned out to be a place for many celebrations
Daytime delights for our over 30’s Day Disco bash in Aberdeen!
There were people of all ages at the Day Disco
Aura nightclub was buzzing on Saturday.
Shake off those midday blues and hit the dance floor
We’ve got our dancing shoes on
Dust off the dance moves – the classics are coming to town
Having a blast on the dance floor.
Dedicated fans enjoying their day of rave classics.
Day Disco for over 30’s
Dancing the day away
The floor becomes a sea of limbs as Tina Turner comes on, and the throng belts out “Simply The Best”
The Aberdeen venue has been bursting at its seems with older revellers, ready to dance the day away and relive their glory days.
Day Disco is a super opportunity to have fun together in a setting suitable for all.
Day Disco Aberdeen at Aura nightclub.
Day Disco events are taking Aberdeen by storm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Daytime disco for over 30s was a huge success
Daytime disco: because who says the party has to wait until after dark?
Stepping into the groove and leaving our worries behind! Daytime disco for the young at heart.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Many take the Day Disco event in Aberdeen as an opportunity to sing their hearts out
Day Disco for over 30’s
Day Disco fun
It’s time to dance like nobody’s watching!
Step into the rhythm of fun at our Day Disco
This is Aura’s third daytime party for over-30s, a concept growing into a craze all across the country.
The party doesn’t stop when the sun’s out!
Ready to dance the day away?
It was Saturday Afternoon Fever at the city’s Aura nightclub
Rediscovering the beats and reliving their younger party days at the day disco for over 30’s.
Experience the nostalgia of the disco era at the Day Disco
It’s a blast from the past! Clubbers embrace the nostalgia, dancing to classic tunes in a vibrant party atmosphere.
Enjoying the daytime clubbing.
Reliving the classics! Clubbers soak in the nostalgia amidst a party atmosphere at AURA Nightclub during the Day Disco for over 30’s.
Unwind and groove to the beats
Dancing to the beat
Ready to get their party on.
Excitement in the air
Who says the party has to wait till nightfall?
Birthday Celebrations

Read what revellers had to say about the Day Disco event:

Conversation