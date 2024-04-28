GALLERY: Run Balmoral returns as thousands participate in race around Royal Estate

Thousands of runners were put through their paces yesterday at Run Balmoral.

The highly-popular event saw more than 4,000 test their limits as they participated in 5k and 10k races.

People from across the north-east got the chance to run around the tracks of the Royal estate with their families, as people of all ages and abilities took part.

The energy was described as being “electric” as crowds gathered to watch their nearest and dearest in the sunshine.

Were you at the Deeside event yesterday? Let us know in the comments below.

We sent our photographer Kenny Elrick along to capture some of the best moments from Run Balmoral.