Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Run Balmoral returns as thousands participate in race around Royal Estate

Crowds gathered to watch their friends and family take part in the popular event.

Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Thousands of runners were put through their paces yesterday at Run Balmoral.

The highly-popular event saw more than 4,000 test their limits as they participated in 5k and 10k races.

People from across the north-east got the chance to run around the tracks of the Royal estate with their families, as people of all ages and abilities took part.

The energy was described as being “electric” as crowds gathered to watch their nearest and dearest in the sunshine.

Were you at the Deeside event yesterday? Let us know in the comments below.

We sent our photographer Kenny Elrick along to capture some of the best moments from Run Balmoral.

Junior runners, major inspiration: Primary Schools Boys race at Run Balmoral 2024!
Crowds watch the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/runbalmoral">Run Balmoral 2024,</a> at Balmoral Castle.
Little athletes, big inspiration: Primary Schools Girls race at Run Balmoral 2024!
Spectators cheer on the runners.
Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle.
The Primary Schools Girls race at Run Balmoral 2024 showcases the boundless energy and fierce determination of our youngest athletes!
Primary Schools Girls race.
Primary Schools Boys race.
Waving to our photographer
Primary Schools Boys race.
Future track stars in the making! Primary Schools Boys race at Run Balmoral 2024!
Congratulations to the winners of the Primary School Boys race at Run Balmoral 2024! From left to right: Ethan Gravill (2nd place), Liam Miller (1st place), and James Gerrard (3rd place). These young athletes showed incredible talent and determination on the track. Well done, boys!
Let’s hear it for the winners of the Primary School Girls race at Run Balmoral 2024! From left to right: Hayleigh Reid (2nd place), Millie Glasspark (1st place), and Eilidh Murdoch (3rd place). These talented young athletes have shown incredible skill and determination. Congratulations, girls, on your well-deserved victory!
Step by step getting through the 10k race.
Pushing boundaries, setting records: Adult 10k race at Run Balmoral 2024!
Cheers echoing, hearts racing: Runners cheering at Run Balmoral 2024!
Running with Scottish flair: A kilt-clad runner making strides at Run Balmoral 2024!
From start to finish, united in spirit
Heartbeats pounding, spirits soaring: The exhilarating 10k race
From personal bests to shared victories: The community spirit of the Run Balmoral 2024 10k race shines bright!
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend.
Participants at Run Balmoral 2024
Where passion meets pavement: Run Balmoral 2024, the ultimate test of endurance and spirit!
Why blend in when you can stand out?
Run Balmoral 2024
Happy runner
Runners waving hello to the camera at Run Balmoral 2024!
Where the road meets the runner’s spirit: Run Balmoral 2024 edition!
Run Balmoral 2024: Where miles become memories and friendships are forged on the track!
Running not just for fitness, but for the joy of the journey
Kilted and determined: Embracing tradition on the track at Run Balmoral 2024!
Running with a wee bit of Scottish charm: A kilted runner leaving their mark at Run Balmoral 2024!
Daffodils in bloom, a picturesque backdrop for the perfect run.
Grins as wide as the finish line: Runners spreading joy at Run Balmoral 2024!
Faces of determination and joy
Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle.
Mid-race refreshment: Keeping cool and pushing forward with a splash of determination.
Crowds cheer and wait for high fives
Cheers erupt as runners sprint by, spreading energy and sharing high fives with the crowd!
Roaring waves of support: The crowd ignites with cheers as runners blaze past, fueled by the thunderous encouragement!
High fives in the air, cheers everywhere! The crowd eagerly awaits, fueling the runners with their energy!
10k male winner Sean Chalmers.
Every thumbs up signifies a victory over doubt, a step closer to success. Keep pushing forward!
The runner leaps into the air, defying gravity and embracing the exhilaration of the run.
Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle.
Spreading sunshine one wave at a time
Runners beaming with positivity at Run Balmoral 2024!
Runners smiling and waving for the camera at Run Balmoral 2024!
Miles of smiles: Runners greeting the photographer with enthusiasm at Run Balmoral 2024!
Runners radiating positivity at Run Balmoral 2024!
Runners waving hello to the camera, spreading joy and positivity with every step!
Run Balmoral 2024, at Balmoral Castle.
Taking flight in style! Behold the soaring spirit of the race, as one brave soul spreads their wings as a seagull among the runners.
Remember why you started. Let your goals drive you forward and your dreams keep you going!
Mind over matter: Believe in yourself, push through the pain, and reach for greatness!”
One step at a time, one breath at a time. You’ve got this
10k race.
Nearing the end of the 10k race.<br />Saturday, April 27th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Close to the finish line
These runners show grit, determination, and the relentless pursuit of their goals as they push towards victory
Victory shines bright as these 10k runners wear their medals with pride, each one a symbol of their determination, strength, and triumph on the course.
Radiant smiles and proud hearts as these 10k runners proudly display their hard-earned medals, a testament to their dedication and perseverance on the track.
Male 5k and 10k winner Sean Chalmers.
From left to right: Aaron Odentz (2nd place), Sean Chalmers (1st place), and Ryan Mackay (3rd place). These outstanding athletes have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination on the course.
10k runners with medals.
Female 10k winner Gemma Cormack.
From left to right: Kerry Berry (3rd place) and Gemma Cormack (1st place). These remarkable women have shown exceptional strength and determination on the course. Well done on your outstanding achievement!
Echoes of encouragement fill the air as crowds rally behind the runners, each cheer a symphony of support propelling them forward!
5k race female winner Jenny Bannerman.
5k race.
Every step was a testament to your strength and determination!
You did it! Now take a moment to savor the sweet taste of victory at the finish line
The excitement of the 5k race – where every step is a victory and every finish line a celebration!
5k race.
5 kilometers of determination, 5 kilometers of triumph. This is where champions are made!
Faster, stronger, and more determined than ever!
Run Balmoral 2024 5k race.
Run Balmoral 2024 5k race.
5k female winner Jenny Bannerman.
Congratulations to the winners of the 5k female winners. From left to right: Emma Jenkins (2nd), Jenny Bannerman (1st), Fiona Brian (3rd).
Victory shines bright as runners proudly display their hard-earned medals, symbols of dedication, perseverance, and triumph.
Secondary Schools race.
Step by step, journeying toward greatness. These legs carry the weight of determination and the promise of endless possibility.”
Fuelled by youthful energy and fierce determination, the Secondary Schools race at Run Balmoral 2024 showcases the next generation of champions.
The Secondary Schools race is the first chapter in a journey of greatness!
The Secondary Schools race paves the way for tomorrow’s champions!

Let’s celebrate the winners of the Academy Girls race at Run Balmoral 2024! From left to right: Sophie Imlach (2nd place), Jessica Needs (1st place), and Emily Christie (3rd place). These talented young athletes have shown incredible determination and skill on the track. Congratulations, girls, on your outstanding performance!
Cheers to the champions of the Academy Boys race at Run Balmoral 2024! From left to right: Nathan Lawson (1st place) and Cameron Scott (3rd place). These young athletes have showcased remarkable talent and determination on the track.

 

 

