Diamond engagement ring among £4,000 of jewellery stolen from home near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Diamond engagement ring among £4,000 of jewellery stolen from home near Fort William

Thieves targeted the property in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

By Louise Glen
A diamond ring was taken during a break-in near Fort William.
A diamond ring and earrings were taken duing a break-in near Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.

A diamond engagement ring is among £4,000 of jewellery stolen from a home near Fort William yesterday.

Thieves targeted the Muirshearlich property, north of the town, between 4.30pm and 5.45pm.

Several items of jewellery valued at over £4,000 were taken, including the ring and a pair of diamond earrings.

Police are now appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A diamond ring that was taken during a robbery near Fort William.
Have you been offered this for sale? The diamond ring was taken during a robbery near Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.

They say anyone offered the jewellery in the Fort William area should report it to officers immediately.

Officers have asked any cyclists or motorists to check dashcam footage and to forward anything that will help them with their investigation.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Paterson said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.

Appeal for dashcam footage

“This area is popular with cyclists and tourists, so we would also ask anyone with a dashcam or cycle camera to check their footage for anything of relevance.

She added: “Likewise, I would ask anyone with private CCTV or ring doorbell recordings that may assist with our enquiries to get in touch with officers.”

“We would also ask that if the items are seen or offered for sale to make police aware immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2814 of 27 April, 2024.