Diamond engagement ring among £4,000 of jewellery stolen from home near Fort William

A diamond engagement ring is among £4,000 of jewellery stolen from a home near Fort William yesterday.

Thieves targeted the Muirshearlich property, north of the town, between 4.30pm and 5.45pm.

Several items of jewellery valued at over £4,000 were taken, including the ring and a pair of diamond earrings.

Police are now appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

They say anyone offered the jewellery in the Fort William area should report it to officers immediately.

Officers have asked any cyclists or motorists to check dashcam footage and to forward anything that will help them with their investigation.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Paterson said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information to get in touch.

Appeal for dashcam footage

“This area is popular with cyclists and tourists, so we would also ask anyone with a dashcam or cycle camera to check their footage for anything of relevance.

She added: “Likewise, I would ask anyone with private CCTV or ring doorbell recordings that may assist with our enquiries to get in touch with officers.”

“We would also ask that if the items are seen or offered for sale to make police aware immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2814 of 27 April, 2024.