Mum scoops new Peterhead home in ‘life-changing’ Bounty win

A mum has won a £190,000 house in a Bounty Competitions prize draw.

The lucky winner, Stephanie James, has been dreaming of a new family home for a while now and can’t believe her luck.

She scooped the fancy house and a whopping £20,000 in cash as part of Bounty Competitions’ recent prize draw.

Miss James, currently lives in Inverallochy, but is prepared to move into her dream home in Peterhead with her partner and their two children.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said she is “over the moon” to have won such an “amazing prize.”

She added: “You and enter, but never expect it to be you.”

The home she has won is a brand new Claymore Bungalow located in Peterhead.

With three bedrooms and an en suite, the home is ready to be moved into.

Stephanie will also have a spacious garden, perfect for summer BBQ’s and a large driveway leading up to the house.

Miss James said that winning the competition has come at a “perfect” time for her and her family.

She and her partner have two boys, Lachlan, 7 and Fergus, 3.

“We live in Inverallochy, but we’ve been looking for a bigger house so the kids don’t have to share anymore. The competition has made a huge difference to our lives.

“We’ve been working hard trying to get something like this and to win it is just amazing.

“We are truly grateful for Calvin and Leanne, they’ve been great. The great opportunity is with bounty, they are the ones giving you the opportunity to change your life.”

Stephanie had purchased two tickets to begin with, but opted to buy two more when she saw a post on Facebook stating that the draw was nearly sold out.

She added: “We had two tickets bought already and we saw there was only 1500 tickets left, so I bought two more and it was the last ticket I bought which was the winner.”

‘Can’t believe we have won’

The Aberdeenshire Council worker says that she has entered Bounty Competitions a few times but never won anything until now.

“Both our phones have been flooded with messages, you can’t keep up. Everyone has been nice and we’ve not had any negativity yet.

“We have gotten such a shock and don’t even know what to say. I feel so emotional and so grateful for Bounty Competitions.”