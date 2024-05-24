Mum scoops new Peterhead home in ‘life-changing’ Bounty win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum scoops new Peterhead home in ‘life-changing’ Bounty win

Stephanie James is moving to the Blue Toon from Inverallochy with her partner and two kids.

By Shanay Taylor
Steph James wins brand new house in Peterhead. Image: Bounty Competitions.
Steph James wins brand new house in Peterhead. Image: Bounty Competitions.

A mum has won a £190,000 house in a Bounty Competitions prize draw.

The lucky winner, Stephanie James, has been dreaming of a new family home for a while now and can’t believe her luck.

She scooped the fancy house and a whopping £20,000 in cash as part of Bounty Competitions’ recent prize draw.

Miss James, currently lives in Inverallochy, but is prepared to move into her dream home in Peterhead with her partner and their two children.

The home is based in Peterhead. Image: Bounty Competitions.

Stephanie James scoops brand new house in Peterhead

Speaking to the Press & Journal, she said she is “over the moon” to have won such an “amazing prize.”

She added: “You and enter, but never expect it to be you.”

The home she has won is a brand new Claymore Bungalow located in Peterhead.

With three bedrooms and an en suite, the home is ready to be moved into.

Stephanie will also have a spacious garden, perfect for summer BBQ’s and a large driveway leading up to the house.

Miss James said that winning the competition has come at a “perfect” time for her and her family.

She and her partner have two boys, Lachlan, 7 and Fergus, 3.

Founders of Bounty Competitions Calvin and Leanne outside the home. Image: Bounty Competitions.

“We live in Inverallochy, but we’ve been looking for a bigger house so the kids don’t have to share anymore. The competition has made a huge difference to our lives.

“We’ve been working hard trying to get something like this and to win it is just amazing.

“We are truly grateful for Calvin and Leanne, they’ve been great. The great opportunity is with bounty, they are the ones giving you the opportunity to change your life.”

Stephanie had purchased two tickets to begin with, but opted to buy two more when she saw a post on Facebook stating that the draw was nearly sold out.

She added: “We had two tickets bought already and we saw there was only 1500 tickets left, so I bought two more and it was the last ticket I bought which was the winner.”

‘Can’t believe we have won’

The Aberdeenshire Council worker says that she has entered Bounty Competitions a few times but never won anything until now.

“Both our phones have been flooded with messages, you can’t keep up. Everyone has been nice and we’ve not had any negativity yet.

“We have gotten such a shock and don’t even know what to say. I feel so emotional and so grateful for Bounty Competitions.”

