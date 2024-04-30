Major national retailers wanted as work on new Fraserburgh business park begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major national retailers wanted as work on new Fraserburgh business park begins

Developers say bringing a Starbucks and another drive-thru to town is a "possibility".

By Chris Cromar
Colaren Homes Business Park construction.
The ground-breaking ceremony took place today, with Councillor Ann Bell doing the honours. Image: Chris Cromar/ DC Thomson

A “badly needed” business park that is being built at a derelict site in Fraserburgh hopes to attract major national retailers.

Colaren Business Park, which will be located in the South Harbour Road area of the Aberdeenshire town, had its official ground-breaking today.

The five-acre land – which has had been under offer multiple times during the past 20 years – will be turned into a mix of offices, business units, a retail store, and possibly drive-thru food and drink outlets.

Previously earmarked in the past to become many things including a garden centre, hotel, petrol station and retail development, phase one of the new project was granted planning permission in November.

Colaren Homes Business Park construction.
Work is under way on Colaren Business Park in Fraserburgh.

Built by local housebuilder Colaren Homes, it will be known as Colaren Quays Business Park (formerly Portside Quays), and the company officially took over the site from Aberdeenshire Council last week.

Colaren Homes managing director Colin Smith said he is “really excited” about the plans, which he believes has “come at the right time” due to Fraserburgh’s beach and master plans, as well as the “rapid expansion” of the renewables sector.

Mr Smith told The P&J that this type of development is “badly needed” in the Buchan town, which will see 11 units being built in total.

With “quite a few” already being pre-let, he is “100%” confident that it will be fully occupied, but what kind of businesses does he think will move in?

Starbucks is a ‘possibility’

“We hope to get some major national retailers, that’s what we’re really looking to do,” Mr Smith said enthusiastically.

Explaining why he thinks the business park will attract major retailers, the managing director added: “It’s just a prominent spot, it’s the main drive into Fraserburgh and the main route to the harbour.

“It really is a prominent spot and we would hope to take some major retailers to the town.”

With Fraserburgh’s Buchan neighbour Peterhead having a Starbucks café and drive-thru in the town, he thinks a similar scenario in the Broch is a “possibility”.

Colaren Homes Business Park plans.
An artist’s impression of how the business units at the site will look. Image: Colaren Homes.

A new business park on the edge of town – next to retailers like Argos, Lidl, Tesco and Toolstation – could potentially attract people away from the town centre, however, Mr Smith does not think this will be the case.

“I think it will complement what’s already in the town and what we’d look to do is take more people to the town, which will benefit town centre businesses as well,” he said.

Today’s ground-breaking was attended by three of Fraserburgh’s four councillors, with Liberal Democrat representative Ann Bell describing it as a “very special moment”.

She added: “Building all these retail units will create employment and lead to further development, which will create new jobs in the town. It’s good news all round.”

Fraserburgh town centre.
Developers and councillors believe the new business park will help Fraserburgh town centre.

SNP councillor Seamus Logan – who is also his party’s general election candidate in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency – praised the political unity on display.

He said: “It’s a demonstration of how at a local level we can all work together to deliver good outcomes for the town and the area.”

Conservative councillor James Adams, who told The P&J that the site has been empty for his entire lifetime, said he is “absolutely delighted” that it is beginning to take shape.

He said there is a “high demand” for retail sites in the town and surrounding area, adding: “This is not only going to drive the expansion of existing businesses, it will also see new businesses start up in the industrial and retail units and is also going to drive people into the town.

“Given some of the potential retailers when they open here, we will hopefully see an increase footfall to this particular site and into the town centre when people come to visit, so the whole town could see an economic boost.”

‘The whole town could see an economic boost’

Councillor Logan added: “Hopefully it’s just the beginning of something even bigger in the future.”

It is hoped that the units will be built and ready for businesses by the “back end of summer”, with phase one also including the new “iconic landmark” headquarters of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association.

Phase two of the project, which has not yet been approved, is currently being marketed to various retail and commercial operators by commercial property firm FG Burnett.

