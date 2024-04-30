Investigation launched into oil spill at River Don

An investigation has been launched after an oil spill into the River Don.

SEPA and Scottish Water have confirmed they are assessing reports of hydrocarbons entering the Mains of Dyce burn, which have caused a “visible oil sheen” in the water.

Pictures acquired by The Press and Journal today show the effect of the contamination.

The organisations are currently making enquiries to find the source of the pollutants.

In the meantime a ‘boom’ has been placed by Scottish Water to prevent further spread of the oil.

Locals urged to report further pollution in river

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “We have received reports of hydrocarbons polluting the watercourse known as the Red, or Mains of Dyce, Burn at Dyce, which has led to a visible oil sheen in the River Don.

“We continue to investigate in collaboration with Scottish Water with a view to identifying the source.

“Scottish Water have placed booms in the watercourse, these are containing the pollution to prevent dispersal and allow its removal.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those who reported the pollution to us.

“We encourage anyone who is concerned about potential pollution to contact SEPA as soon as possible via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or by submitting an online report.”

Scottish Water assisting SEPA at River Don

A spokesperson for Scottish Water warned that “nothing should ever be disposed of” down road or surface drains.

They said: “Following reports of pollution affecting the burn at Mains of Dyce, our local team is supporting SEPA with investigation, as well as containment and clean-up of pollution via the deployment of booms.

“Our investigations within the public surface water drainage networks which drain rainfall to the burn have not identified any source of the pollution, but we will continue to support SEPA’s work as far as we can.

“Nothing should ever be disposed of down road or surface water drains, which are only for rainfall and often lead to local watercourses.”