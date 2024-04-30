Investigation launched into oil spill at River Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Investigation launched into oil spill at River Don

Scottish Water has warned that "nothing should ever be disposed of down road or surface drains".

By Graham Fleming
SEPA and Scottish water are investigating the contamination. Image: Fubar News.
SEPA and Scottish water are investigating the contamination. Image: Fubar News.

An investigation has been launched after an oil spill into the River Don.

SEPA and Scottish Water have confirmed they are assessing reports of hydrocarbons entering the Mains of Dyce burn, which have caused a “visible oil sheen” in the water.

Pictures acquired by The Press and Journal today show the effect of the contamination.

The contamination has caused a “visible oil sheen”. Image: Fubar News.

The organisations are currently making enquiries to find the source of the pollutants.

In the meantime a ‘boom’ has been placed by Scottish Water to prevent further spread of the oil.

Locals urged to report further pollution in river

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “We have received reports of hydrocarbons polluting the watercourse known as the Red, or Mains of Dyce, Burn at Dyce, which has led to a visible oil sheen in the River Don.

“We continue to investigate in collaboration with Scottish Water with a view to identifying the source.

“Scottish Water have placed booms in the watercourse, these are containing the pollution to prevent dispersal and allow its removal.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those who reported the pollution to us.

“We encourage anyone who is concerned about potential pollution to contact SEPA as soon as possible via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or by submitting an online report.”

Locals are being urged to report any further signs of contamination. Image: Fubar News.

Scottish Water assisting SEPA at River Don

A spokesperson for Scottish Water warned that “nothing should ever be disposed of” down road or surface drains.

They said: “Following reports of pollution affecting the burn at Mains of Dyce, our local team is supporting SEPA with investigation, as well as containment and clean-up of pollution via the deployment of booms.

“Our investigations within the public surface water drainage networks which drain rainfall to the burn have not identified any source of the pollution, but we will continue to support SEPA’s work as far as we can.

“Nothing should ever be disposed of down road or surface water drains, which are only for rainfall and often lead to local watercourses.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly Fire Station.
‘Not fit for purpose’: RAAC found in two fire stations in north and north-east
Colaren Homes Business Park construction.
Major national retailers wanted as work on new Fraserburgh business park begins
Red Robin Records on Correction Wynd, Aberdeen
'It's a really sad day': Inside Red Robin Records as last customers bid 'heartbreaking'…
Grey building with black roof in front of a forest.
Travellers move in to new 'modern' site as council completes £5 million facelift
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Knifeman attacked man giving CPR to dying friend in Aberdeen
Jordan Sharpe admitted sending sexual messages and pictures to a child he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Image: Facebook.
Paedophile NHS worker caught after messaging 'teenager' undercover cop
Mobile speed camera unit will be dispatched to Craigton Road. Image: Police Scotland.
New mobile speed camera deployed on route between Airyhall and Cults
The High Court in Glasgow.
Brothers deny using hammer and machete in Aberdeen murder bid
Valaris 123, pictured during a visit to Dundee, is due to start drilling on Pensacola later this year.
UK energy policy uncertainty threatens one of largest discoveries in North Sea in decades
Primark entrance Aberdeen
Click and collect coming to Aberdeen and Inverness Primark stores

Conversation