‘We’re ready to get started on £2m Budz Bar revamp – but fear council could waylay plans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’re ready to get started on £2m Budz Bar revamp – but fear council could waylay plans’

Plans to bring the Aberdeen bar back to life could suffer a setback amid concerns over modern lighting plans for the exterior.

By Ben Hendry
Could a disagreement over how to spruce up a crumbling building waylay major revamp plans?
Could a disagreement over how to spruce up a crumbling building waylay major revamp plans? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans to turn Aberdeen’s derelict Budz Bar building into a four-storey venue could be waylaid by “stubborn” council officials.

Allan Smith and Bruce Porter have spent months clearing out the decaying Union Street site, preparing to launch a £2 million overhaul.

It lay vacant from 2007 until they took the keys last year.

Under their vision for the complex, it will have ultra modern crazy golf spread over two floors, a new cocktail bar where noughties hotspot Budz Bar once was and a restaurant.

The scheme has been hailed as a way of injecting new life into the struggling Granite Mile.

How the former pub looks now. The property had been the oldest vacant Union Street unit until Allan Smith bought it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
And here is how it could be revitalised as a trendy cocktail bar. Image: Tinto Architcture

One key part of the proposal is cladding the crumbling rear exterior in corten steel, and using modern lighting effects to give it a dazzling makeover.

Allan claims that the “unsightly” brickwork is falling apart at the moment.

But project leaders fear this part of their scheme has caused a rift with Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs…

Bruce Porter and Allan Smith outside the building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why might Budz Bar plans be waylaid?

The snazzy vision for the venue, to be known as Glitch, prompted concerns from horrified historians when it was unveiled.

Allan told us that Tinto Architecture has since made repeated efforts to meet up with council planning chiefs to discuss this on their behalf.

Historians have hit out at these designs for the Budz Bar revamp.
Historians have hit out at these designs for the Budz Bar revamp. This is how the outside would look during the daytime and evening. Image: Tinto architecture

It’s understood the pleas have fallen on deaf ears, and the team behind the new entertainment mecca have been braced for the Budz Bar lighting plans to be rejected.

Allan added: “We have spent months clearing the place out, it’s now fully stripped and we are ready to start as soon as we are given the go-ahead.

“We have cleared tonnes of debris. But to start, we need to know what we can proceed with and how.”

Inside the ground floor unit off Union Street, which used to be a clothes shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added: “Aberdeen city centre needs investment, and it needs bold ideas, and that’s what we want to do.

“We just need permission to get started and it’s frustrating having to wait so long.

“It’s hard to understand why the council planning department won’t even meet to hear us out, it feels like they are just being stubborn and their mind is made up.

“We have asked if there are ways we can revise the design, but have been told no…”

What are the issues with the lighting plans?

It is expected the application will go to a vote in the coming weeks.

Aberdeen City Council refused to comment on the claims that officials have taken a dim view of the lighting plans.

But the issues raised by heritage buffs include the impact on Justice Mill Lane, with some claiming it looked like “the Las Vegas strip at night”.

How the exterior looked in 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen Civic Society wrote to the council to call for a “much more sympathetic” makeover.

They want something that is “better suited to a traditional granite building in the centre of Aberdeen”.

Another objector, Thomas Lindsay, said the design “looked really bad”.

What do you think about the Budz Bar lighting? Let us know in our comments section below

‘The building is falling down as it is’

But the city entrepreneur behind the lighting proposal argues it is needed to brighten up what is now a rather dowdy building.

Allan stressed to us that the corten steel incorporated into the design will match with the Aberdeen letters in Union Terrace Gardens (which he designed) and other new sites in the city centre.

The current building facing Justice Mill Lane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Aberdeen’s Budz Bar will look if revamp plans go ahead. Image: Tinto architecture

And he added: “The building is falling down, as it is. The cladding will protect it and preserve its future, as it will prevent the rain getting in.

“The lighting will be under our control, so it can be as bright or as faint as we choose. It is intended to be background lighting, and won’t dominate the building.

“You just need to look at the state of the building as it is…”

Read more about the Budz Bar revamp plans here

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Moredun Lodge in Milltimber. Image: Savills.
Milltimber lodge perfect for entertaining on sale for £1.25m
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Jail for Aberdeen carjacker who abducted driver and his niece and took them on…
Rabbit roundabout features on Landward. Image: BBC Scotland.
Aberdeen's roundabout bunnies steal the show on hit BBC TV programme
Everlongart impacted by flooding in Alford. Image: Jodie Bews.
Shop owner thanks friends and strangers who fought floods as 'river' swept through Alford
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Terrified man jumped from balcony to escape drug-addled captors
Aberdeen FC wants to build a Pittodrie replacement on the ground to the top right of the photograph. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dons fans invited to first-ever picnic on famous Pittodrie pitch
Drum Castle internet problems could be solved by looking to infinity - and beyond...
Drum Castle bosses turn to Elon Musk's space venture to boost internet signal
Michael Silva, of Aberdeen firm Farsight.
Far-travelled Aberdeen entrepreneur Michael Silva looks at life through new lens
Johnstons of Elgin.
5 prestigious King's Awards for north and north-east firms
Ian Kirk, boss of Vulcan Completion Products.
Star Trek-inspired north-east firm Vulcan expanding at home and abroad

Conversation