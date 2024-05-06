‘A sweet deal’: Inverness businessman returns one of the city’s oldest working vehicles back home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A sweet deal’: Inverness businessman returns one of the city’s oldest working vehicles back home

The Austin 10/4 delivery van - first sold in 1937 - is back on the streets of the Highland capital.

By Michelle Henderson
Andrew Card with his Austin delivery van which was originally sold as new in Inverness in 1937. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Andrew Card with his Austin delivery van which was originally sold as new in Inverness in 1937. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness businessman has returned one of the city’s oldest working vehicles back home.

Andrew Card, the owner of Loch Ness Honey Company, first spotted the Inverness registered Austin 10/4 delivery van on eBay three years ago.

The 1125 cc motor – registration number ST9438 – was sold for the first time by Macrae and Dick on December 6, 1937.

Mr Card said: “I’ve always liked pre-war classic vehicles, and when I saw this one had the ST Inverness registration plate on it, I thought ‘I’ll get that van one day’.”

The delivery van has been lovingly restored. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sadly, the businessman who is from Milton of Culloden missed out and the vehicle was sold.

But he was determined to track it down, spending an hour every Sunday for two years searching online for the van, which by then had travelled south to Doncaster and on to Cornwall, Middlesex, Sussex and Derbyshire.

Last August, Mr Card finally became the proud owner of the motor- which he believes could be the second oldest vehicle in the city – and proudly returned it to the Highland capital.

A piece of history back on the streets of Inverness

According to Mr Card, in 1937 the vehicle was sold by Macrae and Dick to a man named Andrew Douglas Munro of Innes Street.

In 1958 it was parked in a shed in Dalneigh, remaining there for several years.

However, in 1988 the van was saved by a local man as plans to demolish the sheds were unveiled.

The 10/4 van was introduced in 1932 and was Austin’s best-selling car of the 1930s. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

From there, it went to Doncaster under the ownership of the gentleman’s cousin, who sadly died a short time later.

For decades, the van bounced around Somerset, Cornwall, Middlesex, Sussex and Derbyshire before returning home last August.

The vehicle is understood to be one of three remaining in the UK, but the only one of its kind on the road.

The inner workings of the vintage van. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Card added: “We think it is the second oldest Inverness registered vehicle still in Inverness.

“There is an Austin 10 from 1932 that is still in the area but as far as we can make out from the Highland Classic Motor Club, we think this is the second oldest one still in the area.

“It’s quite nice that it has been brought back.”

Inverness businessman trying to ‘fill in the gaps’

Mr Card is now working to “fill in the gaps” of the van’s history, in particular a 30 year period between 1958 and 1988.

He added: “I would like to find a relative of the guy that bought it to see if they can fill in that missing 30 years, from 1958 to 1988.

“Even if they could tell me what happened to the chap.

Mr Card spent an hour every Sunday for two years searching for the van online. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I have a sneaky feeling he may have gone to war and never came back as it was a few years before the outbreak of war, so I wonder if he was enlisted and never returned.

“I want to fill in that gap. It’s the only bit that I can’t piece together. Even if someone has a photograph of it back in the day, that would be superb.”

Vintage van is spreading cheer

Mr Card uses the van to sell produce around the city as part of his business Loch Ness Honey Company.

Registered as a mobile shop, the van is often admired by onlookers.

Mr Card says his van brings “a bit of cheer” to the community, adding: “If I’m driving through Inverness, there is always somebody with a phone out taking a photograph of it.

The van is now registered as a mobile shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There was a market on at the Cathedral last weekend and I was selling honey there. I didn’t have a gazebo so I thought I’ll take the van and use that as a bit of a stage prop.

“It was very, very popular. I had loads of folk, including Americans, German tourists and Australians, who were all photographing it. I have got a wee history board with pictures of how it was back in the day.”

