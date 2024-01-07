Budz Bar revamp branded ‘like Las Vegas strip at night’ as historians call for rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budz Bar revamp branded ‘like Las Vegas strip at night’ as historians call for rethink

Those behind it say the "state of the art" lighting system will brighten up the area, while opponents reckon it's "garish and tacky".

By Ben Hendry
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Glitch plans Picture shows; Glitch. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tinto architecture Date; 23/08/2023
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Glitch plans Picture shows; Glitch. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tinto architecture Date; 23/08/2023

Horrified historians have called for the designers behind a £2 million revamp of Aberdeen’s Budz Bar building to be sent back to the drawing board.

The decaying former pub is the oldest vacant unit on Union Street.

Last summer, developers revealed plans to turn it into a buzzing city centre destination.

Under their vision, it would be reborn as an entertainment complex offering ultra-modern crazy golf, a family-friendly “the floor is lava” game, restaurant and a high-end cocktail bar.

And it would have an eye-catching makeover externally too, with a corten steel structure around the Justice Mill Lane entrance.

During the day, it would look like this. Image: Tinto architecture
The building, to be known as Glitch, would have this futuristic appearance after nightfall. Image: Tinto architecture

In the evening, it would undergo a “dramatic transformation” as it “comes alive with illumination”…

The “state of the art lighting system” is described as one of the key features of the building.

But it’s this aspect of the proposal that has come under fire from city heritage buffs.

Historians hit out at Budz Bar revamp lighting

The Aberdeen Civic Society has written to the council to condemn the idea for the Justice Mill Lane side of the building.

They say: “A much more sympathetic, albeit more costly, option should be possible that is better suited to a traditional granite building in the centre of Aberdeen.”

These design images show how the interior would come alive with a modern new look. Image: Tinto architecture

The city centre community council is objecting too.

Member Rodrigo Rendon says the steel panels “do not coexist with the with the rest of the conservation area that is around this building”.

David Lindsay of Irvine Place didn’t mince his words: “The proposed Justice Mill lane elevation looks really bad.”

‘Sinister by day and garish and tacky by night’

Thomas Lindsay, who lives on Commerce Street, said he was in favour of bringing the long-vacant venue back into use.

Here is how the rear of the building currently looks. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But he added: “Cladding the entire Justice Mill Lane elevation in corten steel is evidently not a good idea, as demonstrated by the visualisations provided.

“They show the building looking particularly unwelcoming and sinister by day, but garish, tacky and reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip by night.

“Surely this an aesthetic combination that ought to be avoided?”

The Las Vegas Strip at night.  Image: PA/thinkstockphotos

Why did architects opt for such a bold choice in the first place?

Papers sent to the council by designers from Tinto Architecture explain the rationale behind the divisive new look.

They say the lighting scheme would “create a subtle and captivating
visual experience” as it “smoothly transitions through a spectrum of colors”.

The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination.
There would be a similar look at the front of the building facing Union Street. Image: Tinto Architecture

The document continues: “This gradual shift in lighting hues will impart a sense of fluidity and vitality to the building, bringing it to life in the evening hours and contributing to the dynamic ambiance of the street.”

Budz Bar lighting ‘can be adapted to suit occasions’

And the lighting patterns could be changed too, depending on what’s happening in the city.

This is much like the new ABERDEEN letters, currently casting a glow in Union Terrace Gardens.

Perhaps the connection makes sense as these were made by Allan Smith, also the man behind the Budz Bar revamp.

The Hollywood-style Aberdeen letters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What do you make of the design? Let us know in our comments section below

The architects add: “Whether it’s a festive celebration or a serene winter night, the building’s lighting will adapt to suit the occasion.”

You can see the plans here.

In the mood for some Budz Bar memories? Step back in time as our readers recall the days of 50p shots and “jugs of voddy Red Bull”.

Or take a look at our dive into the archives on six years of ‘banging beats and strange shots’.

All the latest planning stories

Conversation