Budz Bar revamp branded ‘like Las Vegas strip at night’ as historians call for rethink

Horrified historians have called for the designers behind a £2 million revamp of Aberdeen’s Budz Bar building to be sent back to the drawing board.

The decaying former pub is the oldest vacant unit on Union Street.

Last summer, developers revealed plans to turn it into a buzzing city centre destination.

Under their vision, it would be reborn as an entertainment complex offering ultra-modern crazy golf, a family-friendly “the floor is lava” game, restaurant and a high-end cocktail bar.

And it would have an eye-catching makeover externally too, with a corten steel structure around the Justice Mill Lane entrance.

In the evening, it would undergo a “dramatic transformation” as it “comes alive with illumination”…

The “state of the art lighting system” is described as one of the key features of the building.

But it’s this aspect of the proposal that has come under fire from city heritage buffs.

Historians hit out at Budz Bar revamp lighting

The Aberdeen Civic Society has written to the council to condemn the idea for the Justice Mill Lane side of the building.

They say: “A much more sympathetic, albeit more costly, option should be possible that is better suited to a traditional granite building in the centre of Aberdeen.”

The city centre community council is objecting too.

Member Rodrigo Rendon says the steel panels “do not coexist with the with the rest of the conservation area that is around this building”.

David Lindsay of Irvine Place didn’t mince his words: “The proposed Justice Mill lane elevation looks really bad.”

‘Sinister by day and garish and tacky by night’

Thomas Lindsay, who lives on Commerce Street, said he was in favour of bringing the long-vacant venue back into use.

But he added: “Cladding the entire Justice Mill Lane elevation in corten steel is evidently not a good idea, as demonstrated by the visualisations provided.

“They show the building looking particularly unwelcoming and sinister by day, but garish, tacky and reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip by night.

“Surely this an aesthetic combination that ought to be avoided?”

Why did architects opt for such a bold choice in the first place?

Papers sent to the council by designers from Tinto Architecture explain the rationale behind the divisive new look.

They say the lighting scheme would “create a subtle and captivating

visual experience” as it “smoothly transitions through a spectrum of colors”.

The document continues: “This gradual shift in lighting hues will impart a sense of fluidity and vitality to the building, bringing it to life in the evening hours and contributing to the dynamic ambiance of the street.”

Budz Bar lighting ‘can be adapted to suit occasions’

And the lighting patterns could be changed too, depending on what’s happening in the city.

This is much like the new ABERDEEN letters, currently casting a glow in Union Terrace Gardens.

Perhaps the connection makes sense as these were made by Allan Smith, also the man behind the Budz Bar revamp.

The architects add: “Whether it’s a festive celebration or a serene winter night, the building’s lighting will adapt to suit the occasion.”

You can see the plans here.

