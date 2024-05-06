Aberdeen’s roundabout bunnies steal the show on hit BBC TV programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s roundabout bunnies steal the show on hit BBC TV programme

Presenter reveals her own theory on why rabbits are thriving on one of the busiest roads in the Granite City.

By Shanay Taylor
Rabbit roundabout features on Landward. Image: BBC Scotland.
Rabbit roundabout features on Landward. Image: BBC Scotland.

Some of Aberdeen’s urban wildlife stole the show during a hit BBC TV programme.

The popular television programme, Landward, which aired on BBC One featured the city’s famous colony of rabbits which live on Garthdee roundabout.

Nature film-maker Libby Penman spent some time in the Granite City as she tried to catch a glimpse of the bunnies in their natural habitat.

Garthdee roundabout bunnies appear on TV

Speaking on the show, Libby said: “We may not always know they’re there, but some animals live comfortably beside us in our built up places.

“Species that have adapted to become townies. When it comes to urban wildlife, this example is about as on the nose as it gets.

“The local legend in Aberdeen is rabbit roundabout. There are articles and blogs about these rabbits online, you go on Google Maps and can even see them.”

She went to the famous roundabout. Image: BBC Scotland.

The Garthdee roundabout bunnies have become a local landmark within Aberdeen after being residents there for many years.

Upon her search for urban wildlife, she discovered the brave colony of rabbits living on the busy roundabout.

The colony have set up homes in the middle of one of the main routes into the city, arguably one of the busiest places for traffic in Aberdeen.

The colony of rabbits live on Garthdee roundabout. Image: BBC Scotland.

Rabbit roundabout a ‘local landmark’

She admitted that is is quite an “unusual” wildlife location for her and could not believe how many rabbits are on the roundabout.

Adding: “I don’t think I realised how much they were living on such a busy spot, so it’s going to be quite challenging to film.”

Generous animal lovers leave food out for the rabbits. Image: BBC Scotland.

To start with she could only manage to film glimpses of the rabbits due to the oncoming traffic which started to build up in the area.

However, she goes on to say that “all this traffic, may be part of the reason the rabbits are here.”

She stated that the traffic gives them protection from predators, bushes give them plenty of cover and that the roundabout will have plenty of burrow space below.

There is also a decent supply of fresh grass to eat, supplemented by vegetable donations by rabbit loving Aberdonians.

Concerns have been raised over the rabbits for many years. Image: BBC Scotland.

Roundabout not usual scenic location for bunnies

She said: “It’s definitely not the most scenic location. I can certainly say I never thought filming wildlife would be so dependent on rush hour.

“It looks like the rabbits have all they need without going into town.”

The brave colony of rabbits have been living on the roundabout for some time now, with an unknown individual, or individuals, keeping them well stocked with carrots, celery, and other veggies.

Although Aberdeen City Council has previously expressed that it does not mind that a “local animal lover” has taken to helping the animals, concerns have been raised over the years by the Scottish SPCA.

The watchdog has even warned motorists in the area to be careful to avoid putting the rabbits at risk.

