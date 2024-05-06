Aberdeen’s roundabout bunnies steal the show on hit BBC TV programme

Some of Aberdeen’s urban wildlife stole the show during a hit BBC TV programme.

The popular television programme, Landward, which aired on BBC One featured the city’s famous colony of rabbits which live on Garthdee roundabout.

Nature film-maker Libby Penman spent some time in the Granite City as she tried to catch a glimpse of the bunnies in their natural habitat.

Garthdee roundabout bunnies appear on TV

Speaking on the show, Libby said: “We may not always know they’re there, but some animals live comfortably beside us in our built up places.

“Species that have adapted to become townies. When it comes to urban wildlife, this example is about as on the nose as it gets.

“The local legend in Aberdeen is rabbit roundabout. There are articles and blogs about these rabbits online, you go on Google Maps and can even see them.”

The Garthdee roundabout bunnies have become a local landmark within Aberdeen after being residents there for many years.

Upon her search for urban wildlife, she discovered the brave colony of rabbits living on the busy roundabout.

The colony have set up homes in the middle of one of the main routes into the city, arguably one of the busiest places for traffic in Aberdeen.

Rabbit roundabout a ‘local landmark’

She admitted that is is quite an “unusual” wildlife location for her and could not believe how many rabbits are on the roundabout.

Adding: “I don’t think I realised how much they were living on such a busy spot, so it’s going to be quite challenging to film.”

To start with she could only manage to film glimpses of the rabbits due to the oncoming traffic which started to build up in the area.

However, she goes on to say that “all this traffic, may be part of the reason the rabbits are here.”

She stated that the traffic gives them protection from predators, bushes give them plenty of cover and that the roundabout will have plenty of burrow space below.

There is also a decent supply of fresh grass to eat, supplemented by vegetable donations by rabbit loving Aberdonians.

Roundabout not usual scenic location for bunnies

She said: “It’s definitely not the most scenic location. I can certainly say I never thought filming wildlife would be so dependent on rush hour.

“It looks like the rabbits have all they need without going into town.”

The brave colony of rabbits have been living on the roundabout for some time now, with an unknown individual, or individuals, keeping them well stocked with carrots, celery, and other veggies.

Although Aberdeen City Council has previously expressed that it does not mind that a “local animal lover” has taken to helping the animals, concerns have been raised over the years by the Scottish SPCA.

The watchdog has even warned motorists in the area to be careful to avoid putting the rabbits at risk.

Have you seen the Garthdee roundabout rabbits? Comment below