‘Rotten food and bodily fluid in bottles’ – Adventurer clears disgusting Ben Nevis shelter

The social media influencer was shocked to see the “filthy dump' after becoming stranded at the UK’s highest mountain.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Influencer Paul Arnott has been clearing rubbish from Ben Nevis' shelter for nearly a week. Image: Downtherapids/@highlandguides/X
Influencer Paul Arnott has been clearing rubbish from Ben Nevis' shelter for nearly a week. Image: Downtherapids/@highlandguides/X

A social media influencer has spent several days clearing the huge pile of rubbish he found in a shelter at the summit of Ben Nevis.

Paul Arnott, 29, an adventurer and influencer, was left in disgust when he saw the emergency shelter transformed into a “filthy” dump.

Mr Arnott, from Bedfordshire, said he became stranded on a hike and entered the small building to take cover.

The hiker was shocked by the state of the shelter, which he described as “a nightmare” and “absolutely filthy.”

The adventurer shared footage of the “disgusting” shelter on his TikTok account, Downtherapids, to highlight the issue.

The influencer, who has more than 92,000 followers, has spent several days going up and down UK’s highest mountain to clear the rubbish.

The whole Ben Nevis shelter was covered in rubbish. Image: Downtherapids.

Influencer found Ben Nevis shelter full of rubbish

Mr Arnott could not believe it when he found the shelter at the top of the mountain filled with rubbish.

He explained: “I got stuck in pretty bad conditions at the top of the summit, there were 60mph winds, I couldn’t see a thing.

The adventurer has removed over 10 bags of filth from the shelter. Image: Downtherapids

“I went in there and it was absolutely filthy, it was a nightmare, there was rotten food, saturated clothes, bottles of bodily fluids, all sorts of stuff, it was absolutely disgusting.”

How the entrance of the shelter looked when the influencer arrived. Image: Downtherapids

The adventurer, who started climbing mountains at a young age, has spent nearly a week hiking up and down the shelter to remove all the rubbish.

Rotten food, saturated clothes, bottles of bodily fluids were among the rubbish found. Image: Downtherapids

The 29-year-old, who has collected over 10 bags of rubbish so far, said “it’s a way of giving back to the mountains and the community.”

He added: “I want to keep doing things like this, it’s such a positive thing to do, so I want to use my platform in a good way.

“It’s important to respect the mountain and keep the environment safe”.

State of Ben Nevis shelter sparks outrage among Fort William locals

Photos and footage shared of the horrific state of the shelter has sparked outrage on social media.

Images show the floor covered in filth, and even the camping bed at the back of the room has rubbish all over it.

A publication shared on a Fort William Facebook group has generated hundreds of angry reactions.

The shelter at the summit of Ben Nevis. Image: Downtherapids.

Most people in the comments describe the scene as “disgusting.”

A resident said: “That is absolutely despicable and extremely sad! A sad reflection on today’s society! Despite the message of “leave no footprint” it sometimes feels that the vast majority couldn’t care less!”

Another local said: “Whoever left it in that state should be ashamed of themselves. Well done to the guy for clearing it.”

Meanwhile, two other users described the photos as “shocking” and “absolutely disgusting”.

A fifth person commented: “The problem is that the rubbish isn’t left by those trying to remain safe in a survival situation, it’s people who go up when it’s nice weather and think it’s quirky to camp in before leaving it in a mess due to laziness.”

