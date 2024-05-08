Travel disruption after lorry ‘stuck’ under Aberdeen low bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Travel disruption after lorry ‘stuck’ under Aberdeen low bridge

HGV damaged after colliding with footbridge.

By Louise Glen & Shanay Taylor
Lorry stuck underneath bridge at Riverside Aberdeen
A lorry isstuck under a bridge in the Riverside Drive area. Image: Fubar.

Commuters were hit with travel disruption in Aberdeen after an HGV got “stuck” under a low bridge on Riverside Drive.

It appears the top of the lorry was badly damaged as it tried to drive under a low bridge.

It is unclear if the bridge has been damaged in the crash.

Emergency services are in attendance.

We have asked police to provide a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alan Campbell CBE, former chief executive of Grampian Region and Aberdeenshire councils.
Family's tribute to ex-Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, Alan Campbell
The Aberdeen market building site through the windows of Cafe 52's glazed pavilion on the Green. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Cafe 52 told to knock down outdoor seating area to clear road for Aberdeen…
To go with story by Kirstie Topp. Cala Homes plan to build 68 homes in Banchory Picture shows; Artist impression of the new homes and the location of the development. Banchory. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Controversial Banchory homes plans approved for Upper Lochton despite speeding concerns
Aberdeen beach and a man praying.
Thousands expected at Aberdeen beach for special Eid celebration
Homebase Inverurie.
Revealed: Why does Aberdeenshire DIY store have bilingual signs?
5
Parklands boss Ron Taylor and Deveron House manager Ruth Smith outside the group's new care home in Huntly.
Parklands unveils big plans for its first care home in Aberdeenshire
Jemma Simpson admitted sending menacing messages to a 15-year-old school pupil. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
Woman sent voicemails to school 'bully' telling her to 'dig her own grave'
Hazel Nairn and Police car at River Don
Hazel Nairn's family informed after body found in River Don
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson. Picture shows; Gabriel Lungu, left, died in the crash on Hilton Drive. Right: the abandoned car driven by Connor Wilson.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Westhill driver jailed for hit-and-run crash that killed 'one-in-a-million' grandfather
BP logo next to oil barrels and dollar bills.
BP shares down more than 1.3% after £3.7 billion profits haul disappoints