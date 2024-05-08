Judges announced for this year’s Turriff Show

Livestock judges have been confirmed for this year’s Turriff Show due to take place in August.

The two-day event, which will be held on Sunday 4 and Monday 5, includes a strong line-up of noted stockmen and women from across Scotland.

Judging the prestigious champion of champions is well-known stockman Dennis Gall from Lockerbie.

He has worked with various breeds of cattle over the years including being stockman at Castlemilk Farms’ Galloway herd, Cardona Aberdeen-Angus and the Grahams Limousin herd.

Latterly, he was a freelance stockman, bringing out livestock at pedigree sales and local and national shows.

Freelance stockman Drew Hyslop from Girvan in Ayrshire is set to judge the overall beef championship, while Ron Mackay from Lybster in Caithness, will select the groups, pairs and young bull inter-breed.

The show will also host the Scottish National Simmental Show, which will be judged by Dorothy Moffat of the Innerwick herd near Dunbar.

In the sheep, Buchan beef and sheep finisher Gavin Ross from Strichen will be tasked with judging the overall sheep winner and will select the winning pairs.

The Scottish Region Bluefaced Leicester Progeny Show will also take place, with Ian Smith from Alnwick judging the traditional type and Jack Kay from Lauder placing the crossing type.

Meanwhile, the Turriff Show Ladies’ Day Committee will host the annual charity event one week prior to the show in aid of the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Tickets have sold out once again in record time, with 400 ladies set to raise funds for the charity.

Three ladies’ day events have been held in previous years raising more than £62,000 for various charities.

Beef cattle

Aberdeen-Angus: James Baillie, Tankerness, Orkney. Beef Shorthorn: Friar Thomson, Forfar. British Charolais & AOB: Bruce Goldie, Dumfries. British Blue, Limousin and beef young handlers: Andrew Woodburn. Highland: Jim Ross, Dumfries. Commercial cattle: Billy Stewart, Huntly. Carcase cattle: Woodhead Brothers, Turriff.

Horses

Clydesdale – Gawin Holmes, County Durham. Ridden: Kirsty Finnie, Ellon.

Highland ponies (including ridden) – Jane McNaught, Ayrshire.

Shetland ponies – Standard and ridden: Sarah Ross, Powmill, Dollar (Whistlemount). Miniature: Eleanor Warren, Kinross (Mirkwood). Young handlers: Derek Smith, Memsie, Fraserburgh.

Sheep

Beltex: Raymond Flaws, Orkney. Blackface and collie dogs: Thomas Muirhead, Blair Atholl. Bleu Du Maine & Charollais: Ben Radley, Dumfries. Blue Texel: David Cormack, Leicestershire. Ryeland: Pat Maddock, Dalbeattie. Small & horned minority breeds: Lauraine Manson, Shetland. Suffolk: Roy Hiddleston, Dumfries. Texel: TEXEL: Mr Alan Clark, Lesmahagow. Zwartbles & young handlers: Nicola Henderson, Stirling.

AOB accredited: Euan Campbell, Dingwall. AOB non-accredited: Scott Robertson, Dufftown. Cross pens (pens of 3): Ewan Runciman, Lauder. Cross pens (singles): Tommy Linklater, Orkney. Butchers’ lambs: Woodhead Brothers, Turriff. Goats

(Dairy and Pygmy): Ewan Fraser, Beauly.