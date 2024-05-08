Judges announced for this year’s Turriff Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judges announced for this year’s Turriff Show

The two-day event will take place on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 August.

By Katrina Macarthur
The livestock judging will take place on Monday August 5.

Livestock judges have been confirmed for this year’s Turriff Show due to take place in August.

The two-day event, which will be held on Sunday 4 and Monday 5, includes a strong line-up of noted stockmen and women from across Scotland.

Judging the prestigious champion of champions is well-known stockman Dennis Gall from Lockerbie.

He has worked with various breeds of cattle over the years including being stockman at Castlemilk Farms’ Galloway herd, Cardona Aberdeen-Angus and the Grahams Limousin herd.

Latterly, he was a freelance stockman, bringing out livestock at pedigree sales and local and national shows.

Freelance stockman Drew Hyslop from Girvan in Ayrshire is set to judge the overall beef championship, while Ron Mackay from Lybster in Caithness, will select the groups, pairs and young bull inter-breed.

The show will also host the Scottish National Simmental Show, which will be judged by Dorothy Moffat of the Innerwick herd near Dunbar.

Last year’s supreme cattle winner and champion of champions from AJR Farms, Ellon. 

In the sheep, Buchan beef and sheep finisher Gavin Ross from Strichen will be tasked with judging the overall sheep winner and will select the winning pairs.

The Scottish Region Bluefaced Leicester Progeny Show will also take place, with Ian Smith from Alnwick judging the traditional type and Jack Kay from Lauder placing the crossing type.

Meanwhile, the Turriff Show Ladies’ Day Committee will host the annual charity event one week prior to the show in aid of the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Tickets have sold out once again in record time, with 400 ladies set to raise funds for the charity.

Three ladies’ day events have been held in previous years raising more than £62,000 for various charities.

Beef cattle

Aberdeen-Angus: James Baillie, Tankerness, Orkney. Beef Shorthorn: Friar Thomson, Forfar. British Charolais & AOB: Bruce Goldie, Dumfries. British Blue, Limousin and beef young handlers: Andrew Woodburn. Highland: Jim Ross, Dumfries. Commercial cattle: Billy Stewart, Huntly. Carcase cattle: Woodhead Brothers, Turriff.

Horses

Clydesdale – Gawin Holmes, County Durham. Ridden: Kirsty Finnie, Ellon.

Highland ponies (including ridden) – Jane McNaught, Ayrshire.

Shetland ponies – Standard and ridden: Sarah Ross, Powmill, Dollar (Whistlemount). Miniature: Eleanor Warren, Kinross (Mirkwood). Young handlers: Derek Smith, Memsie, Fraserburgh.

Sheep

Beltex: Raymond Flaws, Orkney. Blackface and collie dogs: Thomas Muirhead, Blair Atholl. Bleu Du Maine & Charollais: Ben Radley, Dumfries. Blue Texel: David Cormack, Leicestershire. Ryeland: Pat Maddock, Dalbeattie. Small & horned minority breeds: Lauraine Manson, Shetland. Suffolk: Roy Hiddleston, Dumfries. Texel: TEXEL: Mr Alan Clark, Lesmahagow. Zwartbles & young handlers: Nicola Henderson, Stirling.
AOB accredited: Euan Campbell, Dingwall. AOB non-accredited: Scott Robertson, Dufftown. Cross pens (pens of 3): Ewan Runciman, Lauder. Cross pens (singles): Tommy Linklater, Orkney. Butchers’ lambs: Woodhead Brothers, Turriff. Goats
(Dairy and Pygmy): Ewan Fraser, Beauly.

