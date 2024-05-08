TSB branches in Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Western Isles to close

High street bank TSB will close 36 branches across the country, with a number of branches in the north and north-east affected.

Branches in Lerwick, Peterhead and Stornoway will close in September this year, whilst the TSB in Banff will shut in May 2025.

Founded in 2013, the firm said they are closing branches as part of efforts to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

The bank said that its customers were now doing most of their banking services online.

A spokesman for TSB said: “Our priority is to consult with impacted colleagues to ensure they’re fully supported, maximising redeployment opportunities where we can.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

‘Especially concerning for older people in rural and remote areas’

Charity Age Scotland blasted the closures, with a spokesman saying: “This is a disappointing move from TSB and unfortunately is the latest in a continuous stream of banks abandoning high streets across Scotland in favour of a digital-by-default approach that does not consider the needs of all of their customers.

“Access to cash and in-person banking services are vital for many older people in Scotland. In fact, we know that 34% of over 65s prefer to bank in person.

“We also know that 31% of over 65s feel uncomfortable with the idea of online banking for a variety of reasons, including lack of trust in online services, lack of necessary IT skills and a fear of falling victim to fraud and scams.

“With branches disappearing at a rate of knots, an increasing number of communities are being left with either one local bank or facing the prospect of travelling further afield to do their banking. This is especially concerning for older people in rural and remote areas.

“We need greater growth in the network of banking hubs as an overreliance on the fragile Post Office network isn’t sustainable. Banks must take their responsibility to customers and communities seriously.”