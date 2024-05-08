TSB branches in Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Western Isles to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TSB branches in Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Western Isles to close

Age Scotland says the move is the latest in "a continuous stream of banks abandoning high streets across Scotland".

By Chris Cromar
TSB Banff.
The TSB in Banff is one of 36 branches affected. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

High street bank TSB will close 36 branches across the country, with a number of branches in the north and north-east affected.

Branches in Lerwick, Peterhead and Stornoway will close in September this year, whilst the TSB in Banff will shut in May 2025.

Founded in 2013, the firm said they are closing branches as part of efforts to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

The bank said that its customers were now doing most of their banking services online.

TSB Lerwick.
Lerwick’s TSB will shut in September. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for TSB said: “Our priority is to consult with impacted colleagues to ensure they’re fully supported, maximising redeployment opportunities where we can.

“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

‘Especially concerning for older people in rural and remote areas’

Charity Age Scotland blasted the closures, with a spokesman saying: “This is a disappointing move from TSB and unfortunately is the latest in a continuous stream of banks abandoning high streets across Scotland in favour of a digital-by-default approach that does not consider the needs of all of their customers.

“Access to cash and in-person banking services are vital for many older people in Scotland. In fact, we know that 34% of over 65s prefer to bank in person.

“We also know that 31% of over 65s feel uncomfortable with the idea of online banking for a variety of reasons, including lack of trust in online services, lack of necessary IT skills and a fear of falling victim to fraud and scams.

TSB sign.
36 TSB branches will close across the UK. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

“With branches disappearing at a rate of knots, an increasing number of communities are being left with either one local bank or facing the prospect of travelling further afield to do their banking. This is especially concerning for older people in rural and remote areas.

“We need greater growth in the network of banking hubs as an overreliance on the fragile Post Office network isn’t sustainable. Banks must take their responsibility to customers and communities seriously.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Don David Winnie has key new role at law firm Gilson Gray
Ricky Guillot admitted assaulting and verbally abusing his former partner. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man held knife to wife's face and asked her if she wanted to die
James Watt at the BrewDog brewery in Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
BrewDog boss James Watt to step down after 17 years leading beer giant
Lorry stuck underneath bridge at Riverside Aberdeen
Driver charged after lorry 'stuck' under Aberdeen low bridge
Alan Campbell CBE, former chief executive of Grampian Region and Aberdeenshire councils.
Family's tribute to ex-Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, Alan Campbell
The Aberdeen market building site through the windows of Cafe 52's glazed pavilion on the Green. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Cafe 52 told to knock down outdoor seating area to clear road for Aberdeen…
2
To go with story by Kirstie Topp. Cala Homes plan to build 68 homes in Banchory Picture shows; Artist impression of the new homes and the location of the development. Banchory. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Controversial Banchory homes plans approved for Upper Lochton despite speeding concerns
Aberdeen beach and a man praying.
Thousands expected at Aberdeen beach for special Eid celebration
Homebase Inverurie.
Revealed: Why does Aberdeenshire DIY store have bilingual signs?
5
Parklands boss Ron Taylor and Deveron House manager Ruth Smith outside the group's new care home in Huntly.
Parklands unveils big plans for its first care home in Aberdeenshire

Conversation