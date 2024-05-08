‘Kita is lucky to be alive’: Dog collapsed after sniffing toxic chemicals at Peterhead beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Kita is lucky to be alive’: Dog collapsed after sniffing toxic chemicals at Peterhead beach

The Chihuahua-cross inhaled a substance that left her unable to stand for hours.

By Shanay Taylor
Nicola and Norman Cadger with their dog Kita. Image: Nicola and Norman Cadger.
Nicola and Norman Cadger with their dog Kita. Image: Nicola and Norman Cadger.

A couple have shared how their beloved pet is “lucky to be alive” after inhaling toxic chemicals while walking along a Peterhead beach.

Nicola Cadger and her husband Norman Cadger were recently walking their pet dog along Lido beach when the incident took place.

Kita, their 10-year-old Malchi – cross between a Chihuahua and Maltese – almost died, after “ingesting toxins” according to a vet.

And the couple spoke to The Press and Journal after learning that other dog owners in Peterhead have been through the same ordeal.

The pair were walking their dog along the Lido. Picture by Kami Thomson 11-07-16</p> <p>

‘It was like she was paralysed’

The mum-of-two is convinced that Kita’s near-death experience was triggered by a visit to her local beach.

She said: “It was a nice evening, so we decided to take Kita out a longer walk.

“We thought we’d go to the Lido as that area is quite popular with dogs. But, we’ve not taken her back since.”

The couple was walking along the pathway, just passed the caravans when their dog inhaled the toxic chemicals.

Mrs Cadger added: “Before we reached the benches, Kita went to sniff a lamppost and that was when she became very ill.

“It was like she was paralysed, she couldn’t stand and kept falling over.”

The dog became ill walking along the top patch of the lido. Image: Google Maps.

It was in that moment, that the pair realised something “was really wrong” and acted fast to try and save her.

Kita’s body had gone into a state of shock and the couple were even more alarmed when they got her home and she still wasn’t right.

Mrs Cadger and her husband decided to take the dog to her mother’s house, while they phoned the out of hours vet.

During this time, the vet had told them that Kita had in fact ingested toxic chemicals.

The pair were told how to care for her over the phone and advised that if she didn’t start to pick up, that they would need to bring her in.

Vet says dog ingested toxic chemicals

Mrs Cadger went on to say: “It was a horrible few hours, I was crying my eyes out that night.

“I also felt so guilty for taking her for a walk there.”

Thankfully Kita has made a full recovery and the couple are “grateful” their pet is back to her usual self.

But, this isn’t the first instance of dogs becoming ill after walking along this area of the town.

They walked past the caravan park area of the beach. Image: Google Maps.

This month alone four people have taken to Facebook to share how the same thing has happened to them.

One person posted how they had to take their dog to the vet to get its stomach emptied after ingesting some sort of toxins, costing them £400 in vet bills.

Unknown substance causing pet scares

However, it is not yet known what the animals have been inhaling to cause them to need such medical attention.

The Press and Journal has contacted Aberdeenshire Council and Buchan Veterinary Clinics for comment.

Mr and Mrs Cadger added: “It has been happening a lot recently and all the dogs have the same symptoms.

“It’s some sort of toxins, it could be stuff from the sea or from somewhere near there. It’s a shame as it’s a beautiful beach and a popular walk with dogs.

“We hope no other pets gets affected by this. It’s scary to think it could end up being fatal if some animals have underlying conditions.

“No one wants to experience the trauma of potentially losing their pet in that way.”

