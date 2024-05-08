Kessock Bridge in Inverness restricted northbound following crash

Kessock Bridge in Inverness is restricted northbound following a crash.

Emergency services were made aware of the incident on the A9 just after 7pm.

Police and the ambulance service have been called to the scene.

Traffic Scotland has reported the northbound lane is currently restricted due to the collision.

Queues are building across the bridge and motorists are advised to use caution on approach.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

