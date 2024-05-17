Shock in Tillydrone after child finds ‘live bullet’ on walk to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock in Tillydrone after child finds ‘live bullet’ on walk to school

The round had gunpowder inside.

By Graham Fleming
A bullet like this was found near the new school. Image: Shutterstock
A bullet like this was found near the new school. Image: Shutterstock

Tillydrone residents have been urged to remain calm after a bullet was found near the construction site of a new primary school.

The call comes after a social media post claimed a teenager found a bullet on their way to school.

Locals were first alarmed after a woman reported damage to her window earlier this month that she believed was caused by a ‘BB gun’.

However, further worry was then caused when the remains of a real bullet were found nearby on Harris Drive, near the building site of the New Riverbank School which is due to be completed this summer.

The bullet was said to contain live gunpowder.

The discovery has caused worry online within the Tillydrone community.

One said: “That’s definitely a bad thing for a bairn to find, crazy times we’re living in.”

One added: “You need to get the police involved.”

Another said: “Scary stuff.”

Tillydrone residents urged to remain calm after bullet found

Councillor for the area, Ross Grant, has urged locals to remain calm following the discovery.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Grant asked anyone with information to come forward and confirmed he has forwarded details of the incident over to the police.

He said: “I have seen the damage cause, and it will certainly be causing some amount of worry within the community.

“People will of course be concerned with the discovery of bullets within a public space like this.

“I would encourage anyone who has experienced damage to report it to the police.

The bullet that was found is thought to look similar to these. Image: Shutterstock 

“But, I would look to reassure the community and encourage them to engage with the police.

“What seems to be happening looks very dangerous – but its also important for people not to be alarmed.

“I have been a councillor for 12 years and I haven’t experienced anything like this before. In that sense, it is a shock.

“These types of things are of a rare incidence, it’s not happened before in the area – it’s certainly unwelcome.

“I’ve been a councillor for the area for a very long time and a resident for a much longer period of time.

“As much as this will be a shock and may be disturbing to residents – it is important not to panic.”

Police say the bullet found at Harris Drive has not been reported.

Woman found cracks in her window

Meanwhile, a woman who also lives on Harris Drive described how she woke up to find round cracks in her window on the morning of May 5.

Pictures posted to social media detail the level of the damage, with large cracks visible on the glass.

A picture of the damage caused to the window

She told The Press and Journal she think its kids “messing around” with a BB gun.

“I don’t think it was a crime  – I assume it’s just some random kids messing around,” she said.

“I have reported it to the police – and I’m hoping my insurance will cover the damage.”

 

Conversation