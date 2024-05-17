Shock in Tillydrone after child finds ‘live bullet’ on walk to school

Tillydrone residents have been urged to remain calm after a bullet was found near the construction site of a new primary school.

The call comes after a social media post claimed a teenager found a bullet on their way to school.

Locals were first alarmed after a woman reported damage to her window earlier this month that she believed was caused by a ‘BB gun’.

However, further worry was then caused when the remains of a real bullet were found nearby on Harris Drive, near the building site of the New Riverbank School which is due to be completed this summer.

The bullet was said to contain live gunpowder.

The discovery has caused worry online within the Tillydrone community.

One said: “That’s definitely a bad thing for a bairn to find, crazy times we’re living in.”

One added: “You need to get the police involved.”

Another said: “Scary stuff.”

Councillor for the area, Ross Grant, has urged locals to remain calm following the discovery.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Grant asked anyone with information to come forward and confirmed he has forwarded details of the incident over to the police.

He said: “I have seen the damage cause, and it will certainly be causing some amount of worry within the community.

“People will of course be concerned with the discovery of bullets within a public space like this.

“I would encourage anyone who has experienced damage to report it to the police.

“But, I would look to reassure the community and encourage them to engage with the police.

“What seems to be happening looks very dangerous – but its also important for people not to be alarmed.

“I have been a councillor for 12 years and I haven’t experienced anything like this before. In that sense, it is a shock.

“These types of things are of a rare incidence, it’s not happened before in the area – it’s certainly unwelcome.

“I’ve been a councillor for the area for a very long time and a resident for a much longer period of time.

“As much as this will be a shock and may be disturbing to residents – it is important not to panic.”

Police say the bullet found at Harris Drive has not been reported.

Woman found cracks in her window

Meanwhile, a woman who also lives on Harris Drive described how she woke up to find round cracks in her window on the morning of May 5.

Pictures posted to social media detail the level of the damage, with large cracks visible on the glass.

She told The Press and Journal she think its kids “messing around” with a BB gun.

“I don’t think it was a crime – I assume it’s just some random kids messing around,” she said.

“I have reported it to the police – and I’m hoping my insurance will cover the damage.”