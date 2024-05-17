Driver charged after four-vehicle crash in Inverurie

A driver has been charged following a four-vehicle crash in Inverurie.

The collision took place on Victoria Street at around 7.20am this morning.

The road was partially blocked while officers attended and the vehicles were uplifted.

It has since reopened.

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20am on Friday, May17, 2024, police were called to a report of a four car road crash in Victoria Street, Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The road was blocked for a period of time while the vehicles were uplifted.”