In pictures: Brave 2024 models light up P&J Live for Friends of Anchor

Dressed to impress, the 23 men from across the north-east raised the roof on Thursday night at the annual charity fundraiser.

Brave's oldest model, 90-year-old Alastair Henderson from Bucksburn, works the crowd at P&J Live on Thursday night. The Friends of Anchor charity fashion show went off with a bang. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

After three months of perfecting their dance moves, the 23 men taking part in this year’s Brave charity fashion show finally got to strut their catwalk stuff on Thursday night.

The models, who all hail from the north-east and have experience with cancer and blood disorders, took to the stage at P&J Live to a raucous reception.

The hundreds of friends and family in the packed audience cheered – while a few shed a tear – as the men went through three costume changes and wowed the crowd with some impressive footwork.

Each model had their own reason for taking part, but all have been supported by the Friends of Anchor charity while going through their cancer or haematology diagnosis.

Thursday night was the first time Brave has been held at P&J Live, with previous editions dating back to the first in 2017 taking place at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

And the models made the most of the extra space at P&J Live as they waltzed and weaved across the stage, each taking their turn in the spotlight.

The show, and its all-female equivalent Courage on the Catwalk, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday night, has raised almost £2m for Friends of Anchor – with the tally from this year’s effort still being counted.

Check out some photos from this year’s Brave show. And read all about the show here.

The Brave models took it in turns to be in the spotlight. All images by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brave model Hugh Sutherland takes a bow.

The audience at the P&J Live were delighted.

The Friends of Anchor volunteers, known as the Red Army, never stopped cheering.

Friends of Anchor chief executive Sarah Jane Hogg was a host for the evening.
A highlight of the evening was former GP Dave Fowler taking to the stage for each of the three walkdowns.
Dave Fowler high-fives the crowd.

Mark Cunningham from New Deer was the first model to walk the catwalk.

The Brave models looked smart in their clothes, supplied by local fashion retailers.

The Alumni Choir sang at the start of the show. The choir’s 54 members represent every intake of Brave and Courage on the Catwalk.

