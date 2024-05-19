Aberdeen woman feels ‘very lucky’ as she celebrates her 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman feels ‘very lucky’ as she celebrates her 100th birthday

From being a munition worker during WWII to dancing with King Charles, Marjory Bruce has reflected on her life with the Press & Journal.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Marjory Bruce on her 100th birthday
Marjory Bruce celebrating her 100th birthday today. She told the P&J she had a good life and has no regrets. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Marjory Bruce has spoken to the Press & Journal on her centenary, as Lord Provost David Cameron visited her at Loch Court retirement housing to celebrate the milestone.

Born on a farm in Balmedie in 1924, she said the secret to making it to 100 is to “work hard and be active”.

“I feel very well,” she said.

“I still do my own cleaning and cooking and go for two walks a day.”

Marjory Bruce with her son George and daughters Rosemary and Marjory on her birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lord Provost David Cameron visited Marjory for her 100th birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A happy childhood and marriage

Mrs Bruce was brought up on a farm in Balmedie and helped her parents from a very young age.

She said: “It was a hard job, but I liked working at the farm, particularly with the horses, I used to love riding them.

“We were a very close family, I had a very happy childhood.”

A dancing lover, she met her husband George at a dance hall at the age of 19, just before WWII started.

She was called to work in Munitions at JM Henderson on King Street, while George was a gunner in Africa and Italy.

Mrs Bruce explained she liked her work during the war, particularly driving the crane, but said she missed George and worried about him while he was away fighting.

The couple married during the war and had four children together: Marjory, Hazel, George and Rosemary.

Marjory and her husband George. Supplied by Marjory Bruce
George and Marjory with their children George, Rosemary, Marjory and Hazel. Supplied by Marjory Bruce

They had a happy marriage until George died 30 years ago.

“He was quite easy to get on with. I miss him a lot,” she said.

Dancing with King Charles

Mrs Bruce believes one of the keys to living many years is to work hard, something she did until she was 85.

After the war, she was a nurse for many years at Foresterhill and had many other jobs throughout her life.

After retiring, she was a volunteer at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for 25 years, until she was 85.

Marjory Bruce (third from left with orange uniform) the day she retired from nursing. Supplied by Marjory Bruce
Marjory (sixth from right with flowery blouse) with other Aberdeen Sheriff Court volunteers. Supplied by Marjory Bruce

One of the jobs Mrs Bruce particularly enjoyed was working at Balmoral Castle, where she looked after the Queen Mother Private Secretary and cleaned the offices.

She revealed she had a few conversations with Queen Elizabeth II and said she was “very nice.”

However, her favourite part of the job was taking part in the Ghillies Ball, a dance organised by the Queen every year to which all staff members were invited.

“One year, I danced with King Charles, he gave me the first dance of the night; it was an honour,” she remembered.

‘Death in a family is the saddest thing’

Despite having “a good life,” Mrs Bruce has also faced several difficult moments over the years, including the death of many of her family members.

She explained: “I was very close to my dad, and I lost him when he was only 58.

“I also lost my husband George a long time ago and I miss him a lot.”

Another picture of Marjory and her husband George together. Supplied by Marjory Bruce
A family photo at an event. Supplied by Marjory Bruce

Youngest brother Charly is the last of her surviving siblings, after losing three brothers and three sisters.

She smiles when remembering her sister Edith, who died last year at the age of 104.

“She had a great sense of humour and was very honest and stubborn,” Mrs Bruce said.

But one of the hardest moments of her life was the death of her daughter Hazel, who died three years ago.

She said: “Death in a family is the saddest thing.

“It’s very hard losing people as you grow older, especially when they are younger, losing my daughter was very sad.”

‘No regrets’

Mrs Bruce told the P&J she has had a good life and has no regrets.

She said: “I’ve had a good life and I’ve been blessed with good health.

“I’ve been very lucky with the life I’ve had, I have absolutely nothing to grumble about.”

Marjory Bruce blowing the candles today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
She said she was “blessed” to be celebrating her 100th birthday with her family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She believes the two most important things in life are “health and a good relationship with your family.”

When asked for the happiest moment of her life, she said: “Any time when we are all together having a conversation over a cup of tea.”

Mrs Bruce plans to celebrate at a meal out with her family.

“I’m going for a meal with George, Rosemary and Marjory as well as more relatives coming from all over the country,” she said.

“I’m very blessed.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Darren Simpson hid his face as he was led off to begin his prison sentence. Picture shows; Darren Simpson. n/a. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cowardly thug who attacked 87-year-old in own home jailed
David and Victoria Beckham and the Gleneagles Hotel.
Did the Beckhams really pay off a couple's mortgage to hire Gleneagles?
Fraserburgh Harbour
Three charged after videos appear to show men with firearms at Fraserburgh Harbour
Codona's at Aberdeen Beach. Picture taken 14/04/2015 Picture by Darrell Benns
Exclusive: Codona's to launch Euro 2024 fan zone at Aberdeen beach
A screen grab of a videos tha is circulating that appears to show men with guns in Fraserburgh.
Shock after videos appear to show gun-wielding men in Fraserburgh
Aberdeen parking deal
£1 Aberdeen parking deal launched amid rising fears over footfall plunge
26
A bullet like this was found near the new school.
Shock in Tillydrone after child finds 'live bullet' on walk to school
"Tireless" emergency crews at the car park in Eigie Road where the accident happened on Wednesday night. Specialist hazard paramedics had to be rushed there as ambulances queued at ARI's door.
Exclusive: No ambulances available to send to tragic Balmedie toddler due to five-hour queues…
Fitness influencers in the north east. Image: Lois Simpson, Anggie Bonaccorso, Lucy Lord/ Instagram.
10 of the top health, fitness and wellbeing influencers from Aberdeenshire

Conversation