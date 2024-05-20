Is it a bird? A plane? What was this mysterious object seen flying past Aberdeen golf course?

An Aberdeen woman is the latest to claim sighting of an unidentified flying object over the Granite City.

Stacey Watt, 47, recorded the peculiar glowing object floating past Linksfield on her phone last Monday.

Now speaking to the Press and Journal, the mother-of-three said she thinks the footage might be a sign of otherworldly life.

The interesting video was recording over Linksfield and details an ethereal luminous ball flying past the Kings Links golf course.

Mysterious ‘UFO’ captured in Aberdeen

Stacey was then on hand to capture the footage on her phone.

She said: “Before I started taking the video, I saw something strange out of the window. It wasn’t on the street or it wasn’t in sky – almost in between.

“Suddenly the light just dashed off to the right of the screen – it was so strange and that’s when I started videoing.”

“I asked myself if it was a bird, or a reflection? I couldn’t figure it out.

“It was just this green dash then flew across the sky, and I thought ‘wow,’ this isn’t something that you usually expect to see.

“I’m starting to think then maybe it’s something that it shouldn’t be.”

Spotter keeps an eye out for mysterious objects in Aberdeen skies

After capturing the strange phenomena, Stacey has now said her eyes have been glued to the sky in order to confirm the origin of the unidentified object.

Stacey also said she been undertaking further research to confirm extra-terrestrial life.

“I’ve kind of become obsessed with looking out of my window now.

“I’ve compared them with videos of similar things on YouTube, and somethings you think ‘is this real, is it not real?’ but now that I have seen it with my own eyes I’m really starting to believe there is some other kind of life.

“I never used to believe in this kind of thing, I was never interested so I didn’t understand it.

“Since I have seen this, I have been getting into it by watching videos and reading different things.

“My friends have seen it as well just to confirm that it wasn’t a reflection or something – and they agree.”