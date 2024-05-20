Is it a bird? A plane? What was this mysterious object seen flying past Aberdeen golf course?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Is it a bird? A plane? What was this mysterious object seen flying past Aberdeen golf course?

The bright light was captured on camera as it shot across the Granite City sky.

By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeen woman is the latest to claim sighting of an unidentified flying object over the Granite City.

Stacey Watt, 47, recorded the peculiar glowing object floating past Linksfield on her phone last Monday.

Now speaking to the Press and Journal, the mother-of-three said she thinks the footage might be a sign of otherworldly life.

The interesting video was recording over Linksfield and details an ethereal luminous ball flying past the Kings Links golf course.

Mysterious ‘UFO’ captured in Aberdeen

Stacey was then on hand to capture the footage on her phone.

She said: “Before I started taking the video, I saw something strange out of the window. It wasn’t on the street or it wasn’t in sky – almost in between.

“Suddenly the light just dashed off to the right of the screen – it was so strange and that’s when I started videoing.”

“I asked myself if it was a bird, or a reflection? I couldn’t figure it out.

“It was just this green dash then flew across the sky, and I thought ‘wow,’ this isn’t something that you usually expect to see.

“I’m starting to think then maybe it’s something that it shouldn’t be.”

Spotter keeps an eye out for mysterious objects in Aberdeen skies

After capturing the strange phenomena, Stacey has now said her eyes have been glued to the sky in order to confirm the origin of the unidentified object.

Stacey also said she been undertaking further research to confirm extra-terrestrial life.

“I’ve kind of become obsessed with looking out of my window now.

“I’ve compared them with videos of similar things on YouTube, and somethings you think ‘is this real, is it not real?’ but now that I have seen it with my own eyes I’m really starting to believe there is some other kind of life.

“I never used to believe in this kind of thing, I was never interested so I didn’t understand it.

“Since I have seen this, I have been getting into it by watching videos and reading different things.

“My friends have seen it as well just to confirm that it wasn’t a reflection or something – and they agree.”

