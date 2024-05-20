Man’s body found in Peterhead

A man’s body has been discovered in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to Back Street in the centre of the Aberdeenshire town at around 3.30am on Monday.

The force confirmed they were responding to reports of the sudden death of a man.

Police were present throughout most of Monday as they carried out inquiries.

Currently, the man’s death is “unexplained”.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.25am on Monday, May 20, officers were called to Back Street, Peterhead, following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”